Subaru of America Donates 50,000 Blankets To Homeless Shelters Nationwide

"As we head into the season of giving and the nights get colder, we wanted to do our part to provide warmth and solace for those who need our help this winter," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru believes in being more than a car company for the communities where we live and work, and donating blankets is just one piece of our commitment to helping those in need."

In the United States, many Americans are living on the edge, forced to choose between necessities like purchasing food, paying rent or going to the doctor. 43.1 million Americans live below the poverty level* and 549,000 Americans are homeless on a typical night.* By donating blankets to shelters in need, Subaru and its retailers hope to provide comfort to homeless Americans this season.

The blanket donation is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit www.subaru.com/help.

*https://hhweek.org/hunger-and-homelessness/

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

