Subaru of America, Inc. Closes out Best First Quarter Ever with Record March Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 58,097 vehicle sales for March 2018, a 5.9 percent increase over March 2017, and the best March in the history of the company. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 149,703 vehicles, a 3.8 percent gain over the same period in 2017.

March marked the 49th consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Crosstrek and Outback sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best March ever. Outback sales for March 2018 increased 5.7 percent over the same month in 2017. Crosstrek sales for March 2018 increased 88.2 percent over the same month in 2017 and marked the first time that Crosstrek has topped 13,000 units in a month.

Also in March, Subaru earned the 'Most Trusted Brand' for the fourth consecutive year in the 2018 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards. The awards recognize automakers' impressive achievements in creating and maintaining brand attributes that capture the attention of the new-vehicle buying public and winners are chosen based on new car buyer perception data.

"March and the first quarter of 2018 were both sales records for the Subaru franchise," said Thomas J. Doll, president and chief executive officer of Subaru of America, Inc. "Our continuing record results are directly attributable to the passionate efforts of our retailers in delivering the best purchase, service and ownership experience possible to our valued customers."

"March marked another sales record, as well as the global debut of the all-new 2019 Forester at the New York International Auto Show," said Jeff Walters, senior vice president of sales for Subaru of America. "Crosstrek set an all-time record in March while Outback set another monthly record. With the arrival of the all-new three-row Ascent later this summer Subaru's SUV portfolio will continue to lead our success in a competitive industry."

Carline Mar-18 Mar-17 % Chg Mar-18 Mar-17 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 14,616 15,803 -7.5% 37,104 41,476 -10.5% Impreza 5,973 7,653 -22.0% 16,454 18,584 -11.5% WRX/STI 3,028 3,050 -0.7% 7,191 7,690 -6.5% Legacy 3,889 4,897 -20.6% 10,496 12,703 -17.4% Outback 16,822 15,909 5.7% 44,122 42,572 3.6% BRZ 369 439 -16.0% 874 987 -11.5% Crosstrek 13,400 7,120 88.2% 33,462 20,238 65.3% TOTAL 58,097 54,871 5.9% 149,703 144,250 3.8%

