Subaru of America, Inc. Continues Fight Against Hunger Providing 100 Million Meals* in Landmark Donation to Feeding America®

"Once again, Subaru is working with Feeding America to help the millions of families struggling with hunger across the U.S.," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "As we continue to weather these unprecedented times together, we hope our contribution to Feeding America ensures the most vulnerable members of our communities are fed and cared for."

Right now, millions of Americans are out of work and unable to provide adequate nourishment for themselves and for their families. In fact, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in four children in this country may face hunger. The automaker is helping to contribute an additional 100 million meals to Feeding America, which will help the network of food banks secure the resources needed to serve people who are struggling during this time of uncertainty.

"The pandemic has posed unique challenges for food banks and the people we serve," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "We are tremendously grateful to Subaru of America, along with Subaru retailers and distributors, for their generous support and commitment to fighting against hunger in communities across the country."

The Subaru franchise, with its 633 retailers nationwide, will work with Feeding America to disburse the donation to the organization's 199 food banks across the U.S. To ensure that food banks with the highest need are served, Subaru will allocate 20% of the donation to national food programs and food banks with the highest food insecurity rates and child food insecurity rates. Furthermore, participating Subaru retailers nationwide have made supplemental donations to their local Feeding America member food banks, currently totaling an additional 5.7 million meals* to those in need, totaling 105 million meals donated from Subaru.

Subaru will launch a new creative campaign showcasing the impact of the donation and demonstrating the good that can happen when Love is put into action. The :30 and :15 second advertising spots will run on broadcast and digital platforms.

To join the effort, Subaru and its retailers invite consumers to make their own donation to Feeding America. Donations will be directed to the food bank that serves the donor's zip code, giving everyone an opportunity to help their communities. Please visit www.feedingamerica.org/subarulovestohelp to learn more.

The automaker's donation to Feeding America is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/help.

To learn more about Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Subaru Distributors Corp.

Established in 1975 and based in Orangeburg, NY, Subaru Distributors Corp. (SDC) is the independent distributor that franchises Subaru retailers throughout New York state and the northern eleven counties of New Jersey, selling and distributing Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories to its 67 retailer partners. SDC supports local and national charities and, with its Subaru retailers, enthusiastically embraces and supports the Subaru Love Promise and all that it stands for.

About Subaru of New England, Inc.

Established in 1971 and based out of Norwood, MA, Subaru of New England, Inc. (SNE) markets & distributes Subaru vehicles and parts to the 64 Subaru Retailers throughout the six New England states. Through its commitment to the Subaru Love Promise, SNE is dedicated to the causes and passions that matter most to its Subaru owners. Leading by example, SNE's office building is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certified, featuring efficient, state-of-the-art technologies and renewable resources. In the past several years, SNE and its Retailers have donated millions to local charities.

To learn more about Subaru of New England, visit SubaruOfNewEngland.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

