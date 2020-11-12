Subaru of America, Inc. Fosters Futures in Automotive with Scholarship for Camden Students, in partnership with Rainbow PUSH

"Subaru of America, Inc. is proud to call the City of Camden our home, and launching this scholarship program with our long-term partners at Rainbow PUSH is another opportunity to empower our neighbors and continue our investment in the city," said Sheila Gallucci-Davis, VP - General Counsel, Philanthropy and Corporate Responsibility at Subaru of America, Inc. "We are committed to strengthening our communities by helping to make education as accessible as possible. Providing these six scholarships is one way to honor that commitment in our Camden home and continue our effort to be more than a car company."

"After several months of brainstorming, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Subaru in the creation of Subaru Scholarship for Automotive Excellence. This socio-economic initiative is a benchmark in the automotive industry," Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr, president and founder of Rainbow PUSH said. "Subaru is a valued partner who shares our commitment to level the economic and educational playing fields."

"We're pleased that Subaru and Rainbow PUSH Coalition have chosen to partner with Camden County College to launch their new automotive training scholarship program. We believe that the program will provide incredible opportunities for the selected scholars and help build the future of the automotive industry," said Camden County College President Donald Borden.

Selected recipients will not only receive scholarships for the two-year Automotive Technology Apprentice Associate Degree at Camden County College and approved reimbursable expenses, but also will be paired with a Subaru Retailer to support them throughout their education. Scholars will receive mentorship, as well as a paid internship from one of the following participating Subaru retailers: Subaru of Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ, Miller Subaru in Lumberton, NJ, Glanzmann Subaru in Jenkintown, PA and the Subaru National Training Service Center located in Camden, NJ.

Scholarship applications for the 2021/2022 academic school year are now open and will be accepted through March 31, 2021, with awards being announced in Spring of 2021.

For more information about applicant criteria, the full application and award process, and annual cost and payment structures, please visit www.camdencc.edu/subaru.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of SUBARU CORPORATION of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (est. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (est. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.

About Camden County College

Camden County College is one of the largest, most comprehensive community colleges in New Jersey and the surrounding region. It is a vital resource for transfer education, workforce training, and cultural events and has been licensed by the State of New Jersey since 1965. Today, the College's two campuses in Blackwood and Camden along with additional locations in Cherry Hill and other instructional sites, share the common mission of providing accessible, affordable higher education and occupational study. The College strives to actively provide quality postsecondary education that leads to gainful employment for residents of Camden County and the surrounding community. The College enrolls over 17,000 credit students annually in more than 100 degree and certificate programs and is recognized nationally as a leader in advanced technology programs. The College is also a vital resource for transfer education, customized training for business and industry, and community-based cultural arts.

The College maintains one of the lowest tuition rates in the state through fiscal stewardship and entrepreneurial partnerships. Guided by strong strategic planning, the administration, faculty, and staff strive to provide programs and services that ensure student success.

Dominick Infante Director, Corporate Communications (856) 488-8615 [email protected] Diane Anton Corporate Communications Manager (856) 488-5093 [email protected] Nicholas Saraceni Corporate Communications Specialist (856) 488-3330 [email protected]







SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

