SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. MAY SALES SURGE 28 PERCENT

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 13:53 ET

  • Ten consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported sales of 54,531 vehicles for May 2023, a 28.2 percent increase compared with May 2022 (42,526). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 248,924, a 12.8 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Continue Reading
Subaru of America, Inc. May Sales Surge 28 Percent
Subaru of America, Inc. May Sales Surge 28 Percent

"We'd like to thank our retailers for going above and beyond in this tenth consecutive month of sales growth, with a 28% increase compared with May 2022," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru and our retailers are committed to building lifelong relationships with our customers and we're thrilled to see this reflected not only in sales figures, but also in acknowledgements such as earning the number one ranking for customer satisfaction with dealership service among Mass Market Car Owners in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study."

In May, Outback was the top performer by volume with 17,146 vehicle sales. BRZ sales for May 2023 increased 217.4 percent over the same month in 2022, while Impreza posted a 126 percent increase in May. Forester sales for May 2023 increased 92.5 percent, and Ascent sales increased 20.4 percent compared to May 2022.

"Heading into summer, our sales momentum continues, and we significantly exceeded our May 2022 results," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As road-trip season gets underway, our adventure-ready vehicles and Subaru Wilderness lineup continue to capture the imagination of consumers looking to explore the open road."

Carline

May-23

May-22

% Chg

May-23

May-22

% Chg

MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

6,505

5,402

20.4 %

27,252

25,328

7.6 %

BRZ

638

201

217.4 %

2,130

1,470

44.9 %

Crosstrek

10,456

9,894

5.7 %

62,328

59,374

5.0 %

Forester

10,582

5,496

92.5 %

50,641

42,984

17.8 %

Impreza

3,939

1,743

126.0 %

16,337

12,202

33.9 %

Legacy

2,058

2,392

-14.0 %

9,613

10,309

-6.8 %

Outback

17,146

14,724

16.5 %

65,178

64,206

1.5 %

Solterra

436

0

0.0 %

2,398

0

0.0 %

WRX

2,771

2,674

3.6 %

13,047

4,747

174.9 %

TOTAL

54,531

42,526

28.2 %

248,924

220,620

12.8 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected]

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Also from this source

SUBARU SHARES WARMTH, LOVE AND RELIEF WITH PATIENTS FACING CANCER

SUBARU OF AMERICA DONATES VEHICLES FOR NAVRA EMERGENCY RESPONDER RESCUE TRAINING COMPETITION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.