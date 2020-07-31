Subaru of America, Inc. Releases Second Annual Corporate Impact Report

"As we reflect back on 2019, I'm proud of how the Subaru of America family continued to live out our Love Promise," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "This annual report provides us with a platform to engage, learn, and grow transparently along with our stakeholders and will continue to serve as a way to measure our progress year-over-year, and ensure we uphold our commitment to be more than a car company."

On an annual basis, SOA will reflect on how they have upheld their commitment to live out the Subaru Love Promise and be a force for good in the world. The report contains the work, stories, and data that Subaru has collected throughout the 2019 calendar year, as well as context around some of the ongoing corporate responsibility work that Subaru has been doing since its inception. These specific sections have been included in the report in order to more holistically demonstrate the brand's commitment to be more than a car company.

Highlights from this year's report include:

Living Our Values

An overview of our continued growth and learning in the area of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).

Extensive projects and community engagement across our five Subaru Employee Resources Groups.

Love Promise Customer Commitment

Recognition for eight key automotive awards.

605,545 vehicles sold in 2019 equipped with SUBARU STARLINK® in-vehicle technology, resulting in 75,073 response calls for roadside assistance made directly from the vehicle.

Love Promise Community Commitment

$30.4 million in charitable donations from Subaru of America and participating Subaru retailers from the 2019 Subaru Share the Love® Event.

in charitable donations from Subaru of America and participating Subaru retailers from the 2019 the Love® Event. 16.5 million lbs. of trash diverted from landfills over the last four years due to the continued work from Subaru with the National Park Service, the National Parks Conservation Association, and the National Park Foundation in the #DontFeedtheLandfills initiative.

Partnered with REI to place TerraCycle® Zero Waste Boxes™ in all of its 160 retail stores as part of the 2019 #OptOutside initiative.

Measuring Our Impact

Subaru has committed to working towards six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2020: Zero Hunger, Good Health & Well Being, Quality Education, Gender Equity, Decent Work & Economic Growth, and Responsible Consumption & Production.

These targets will help inform our business over the next year, including our Subaru of America 2020 Target Action Areas, which include, but are not limited to:

Share the Love Event®



COVID-19 Relief Efforts



Employee Well-being



Love Promise Efforts



Recruitment, development, retention, and promotion of underrepresented talent



Continued investment in the Camden, NJ community

The full SOA 2019 Corporate Impact Report can be found and downloaded here – https://www.subaru.com/content/dam/subaru/about-subaru/Downloads/2019_Subaru_Impact_Report.pdf.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

