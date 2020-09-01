Subaru of America, Inc. Reports August Sales as Best Month of 2020

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 57,885 vehicle sales for August 2020, a 17 percent decrease compared with record August 2019. These results reflect the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding economic recovery. Following eleven consecutive years of sales records, Subaru reported year-to-date sales of 376,457, a 21 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

August marked the fourth consecutive month of 50,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. As the top performing carline by volume, Forester sales increased 1 percent in August 2020 compared with the same month a year ago. BRZ posted a nearly 69 percent increase compared to August 2019.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our retailer network, we are able to count August as the best sales month of 2020," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our retailers are continuing to sell at very high levels of sales efficiency given their on-ground inventory levels while at the same time providing a Love Promise customer experience. We are grateful for their outstanding efforts."

"The Forester was again a standout this month, helping us maintain market share in August," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We expect improving inventory and the arrival of 2021 models at our retailers will further improve our sales results in September and the fourth quarter."

Carline Aug-20 Aug-19 % Chg Aug-20 Aug-19 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 17,261 17,076 1.1% 118,434 118,026 0.4% Impreza 4,654 7,519 -38.1% 27,533 43,432 -36.6% WRX/STI 1,218 1,876 -35.1% 13,396 15,982 -16.2% Ascent 6,619 7,319 -9.6% 44,091 54,723 -19.4% Legacy 2,681 3,121 -14.1% 17,211 23,791 -27.7% Outback 14,856 17,110 -13.2% 89,323 129,249 -30.9% BRZ 267 158 69.0% 1,495 1,865 -19.8% Crosstrek 10,329 15,860 -34.9% 64,974 86,602 -25.0% TOTAL 57,885 70,039 -17.4% 376,457 473,670 -20.5%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Nicholas Saraceni

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3330

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

