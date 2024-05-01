SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS APRIL SALES UP 9.5 PERCENT

April sales up 9.5 percent

Forester remains top seller – up 85 percent

Best-ever month for Solterra

21 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 55,863 vehicle sales for April 2024, a 9.5 percent increase compared with April 2023 (51,014). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 208,859, a 7.4 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Car buyers are seeing Subaru's growing model lineup become one of the strongest in our history. Post this As new models make their way to Subaru retailers, we are confident that customers will be able to find Subaru vehicles that continue to be the industry’s top-rated models for safety even as the bar continues to be raised. Car buyers are seeing Subaru’s growing model lineup become one of the strongest in our history, and we look forward to offering them the value, reliability, and longevity that our brand is known for.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "April marked another consecutive month of strong sales bolstered by the efforts of our retailers. It was also a notable month when we were once again recognized on the Forbes list of Best Brands for Social Impact, retaining our position as number two overall among over 3,000 rated brands, and as the top automotive brand. Working together with our retailers, we are proud to be making an impact and appreciate the recognition by the public and our customers."

In April, Forester remained the top seller, with 17,850 vehicles sold, an 85 percent increase compared to April 2023. Outback also continued to have a strong showing, with 13,131 vehicle sales. Crosstrek sales followed closely behind, with 12,127 vehicles sold, a 17.6 percent increase over April 2023.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "As new models make their way to our retailers, we are confident that customers will be able to find Subaru vehicles like the Forester that continue to be the industry's top-rated models for safety even as the bar continues to be raised. Car buyers are seeing Subaru's growing model lineup become one of the strongest in our history, and we look forward to offering them the value, reliability, and longevity that our brand is known for."

Carline April-24 April-23 % Chg April-24 April-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,975 5,965 -16.6 % 17,658 20,747 -14.9 % BRZ 178 507 -64.9 % 944 1,492 -36.7 % Crosstrek 12,127 10,310 17.6 % 50,532 51,872 -2.6 % Forester 17,850 9,651 85 % 66,396 40,059 65.8 % Impreza 2,575 3,554 -27.6 % 10,009 12,398 -19.3 % Legacy 1,685 2,494 -32.4 % 6,083 7,555 -19.5 % Outback 13,131 15,263 -14 % 48,344 48,032 0.7 % Solterra 1,456 603 141.5 % 2,603 1,962 32.7 % WRX 1,886 2,667 -29.3 % 6,290 10,276 -38.8 % TOTAL 55,863 51,014 9.5 % 208,859 194,393 7.4 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.