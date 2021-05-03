Subaru of America, Inc. Reports Best-ever April Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 61,389 vehicle sales for April 2021, the company's best-ever April sales and a 100.5 percent increase compared to April 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic impacted the global economy at large. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 221,815, a 37.6 percent gain compared with the same period in 2020.

"Our retailers showed their desire by delivering the best-ever April in the history of Subaru with an increase of 100.5 percent," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "As Spring car buyers look for the ideal vehicle to carry them through their warm weather adventures, our commitment to offering the safest, most reliable and family-friendly vehicles on the market makes Subaru their top choice."

All carlines saw gains in April 2021 which marked the twelfth consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for Subaru. Forester was the top performer by volume for the month with 19,452 sales, an increase of 106.3 percent over prior year and its best-ever April. Crosstrek and WRX/STI sales were notably strong as each carline achieved its best April ever. Crosstrek posted a 180.7 increase, while WRX/STI posted an increase of 133 percent compared to April 2020. Also, in April, the automaker celebrated the sale of the eleven-millionth Subaru vehicle in the U.S.

"We're proud that our award-winning SUV vehicles, as well as the amazing WRX/STI, could deliver an all-time best April," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We expect car buyers will continue to make Subaru top-of-mind this Spring, but our results will be influenced by vehicle availability due to the well-documented chip shortages impacting production throughout the auto industry."

Carline Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 19,452 9,431 106.3% 67,146 48,511 38.4% Impreza 3,447 1,857 85.6% 12,562 12,146 3.4% WRX/STI 3,183 1,368 132.7% 8,749 5,908 48.1% Ascent 4,398 3,954 11.3% 18,871 19,578 -3.6% Legacy 2,464 1,358 81.5% 8,769 7,893 11.1% Outback 15,728 8,062 95.1% 57,231 40,677 40.7% BRZ 118 105 12.4% 701 497 41.1% Crosstrek 12,599 4,489 180.7% 47,786 26,005 83.8% TOTAL 61,389 30,624 100.5% 221,815 161,215 37.6%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

