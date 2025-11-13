SUBARU OF AMERICA RANKED SECOND AMONG MASS MARKET BRANDS IN SALES SATISFACTION BY J.D. POWER

Automaker Maintains Strong Position in the 2025 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study



CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced it ranked second among Mass Market Brands in the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) StudySM, underscoring the brand's commitment to value and exceptional customer experience.

Subaru of America Ranked Second Among Mass Market Brands in the 2025 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study by J.D. Power.

Jeff Walters, President and COO, Subaru of America, Inc.: "This ranking reflects the strong connection we have with our retailers, and the dedication behind initiatives like the Subaru Love-Encore™ vehicle delivery program and Love Promise University®, which help instill our core values across locations nationwide. As a testament to our collaborative culture, we are united by a shared commitment to our customers, delivering extraordinary service and being More Than a Car Company® and More Than a Car Dealer every day."

Now in its 40th year, the J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study provides a detailed analysis of the new-vehicle purchase experience from a customer perspective. The study measures dealership performance across key elements of the sales journey, including the shopping process, product presentation, price negotiation, financing and insurance, and final vehicle delivery. All feedback is gathered directly from customers about their experiences, expectations, and needs.

The 2025 study, conducted from July through September 2025, reflects feedback from 32,616 buyers who purchased or leased a new vehicle between March and May 2025.

For more information about the 2025 J.D. Power SSI Study, please visit: https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2025-us-sales-satisfaction-index-ssi-study.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.