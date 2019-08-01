Subaru of America, Inc. Reports Best-Ever July Sales and Second-Best Sales Month in Company History

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 64,106 vehicle sales for July 2019, a 7.9 percent increase compared with July 2018. July also marked the second-best sales month in the history of the company behind the current record set in December 2018 (64,541). Year to date, Subaru also sold a record 403,631 vehicles, up 5.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

July marked the 65th consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Outback and Ascent sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best July ever. Outback posted a 14.4 percent increase, while Ascent posted a 59 percent increase compared to July 2018. Forester posted an increase of 7.1 percent and Legacy posted a 24.5 percent increase compared with the same month a year ago.

"July saw our franchise achieve a record 92nd month of consecutive sales increases and marked a milestone for our iconic Forester SUV, which celebrated its two-millionth sale," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We're thrilled with the continued excitement around our new vehicles, as well as our longtime favorites, and look forward to continuing to deliver safe, reliable and capable products to our loyal customer base."

"We're thrilled that July was a success and the second-best month ever in the history of Subaru of America," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Thanks to our retailer network, the Ascent, Outback, and Forester continue to maintain strong sales results in a highly competitive marketplace."

Carline Jul-19 Jul-18 % Chg Jul-19 Jul-18 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 14,731 13,759 7.1% 100,950 93,036 8.5% Impreza 6,225 7,386 -15.7% 35,913 45,200 -20.6% WRX/STI 1,732 2,013 -14.0% 14,106 17,051 -17.3% Ascent 7,296 4,589 59.0% 47,404 6,486 630.9% Legacy 3,244 2,605 24.5% 20,670 24,020 -14.0% Outback 18,428 16,113 14.4% 112,139 107,091 4.7% BRZ 167 297 -43.8% 1,707 2,263 -24.6% Crosstrek 12,283 12,664 -3.0% 70,742 87,139 -18.8% TOTAL 64,106 59,426 7.9% 403,631 382,286 5.6%

