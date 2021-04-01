Subaru of America, Inc. Reports Best-ever March and Q1 Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 65,726 vehicle sales for March 2021, the companies best-ever March sales and a 102 percent increase compared to March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic impacted the auto industry and global economy at large. March 2021 also marked the second-best month in the company's history after August 2019 (70,039). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 160,426, a 23 percent increase compared to Q1 2020 and the best first quarter sales in company history.

"Subaru of America and our retailers celebrate our best-ever March sales results, as well as the best first quarter sales in our brand's 53-year history," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "The momentum behind this sales record is the continued trust and loyalty of our owners, which we were honored to see recognized by the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, which named Subaru the Most Trusted Brand for the seventh consecutive year, Best Overall Brand for the second consecutive year (and four out of the last six years), as well as Kelley Blue Book's Best Performance Brand for the second consecutive year."

All carlines saw gains in March 2021 which marked the eleventh consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for Subaru. Crosstrek and Forester sales were notably strong as each carline achieved its best March ever. Additionally, Forester achieved its best month ever with 21,005 vehicle sales, an increase of 123 percent compared to March 2020. Crosstrek posted a 176 percent increase, while Outback posted a 99 percent increase compared to March 2020.

"Given the state of the automotive industry last March when the COVID-19 pandemic affected us all, it's a terrific accomplishment for the Subaru team to achieve our best-ever March, and, in fact, the second-best month ever in the history of Subaru of America," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We thank our exceptional retailers for this success and look forward to continuing the momentum."

Carline Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 21,005 9,413 123.2% 47,694 39,080 22.0% Impreza 3,636 2,395 51.8% 9,115 10,289 -11.4% WRX/STI 2,290 1,354 69.1% 5,566 4,540 22.6% Ascent 5,111 4,036 26.6% 14,473 15,624 -7.4% Legacy 2,325 1,630 42.6% 6,305 6,535 -3.5% Outback 17,053 8,571 99.0% 41,503 32,615 27.3% BRZ 241 114 111.4% 583 392 48.7% Crosstrek 14,065 5,098 175.9% 35,187 21,516 63.5% TOTAL 65,726 32,611 101.6% 160,426 130,591 22.9%

Earlier in March, Subaru of America, Inc. announced a donation of $24 million to national and local charities as part of the 2020 Subaru Share the Love® Event, bringing the total donated throughout the life of the program to more than $200 million over the last 13 years. Held from mid-November to the end of the calendar year since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event donates $250 to the purchaser's choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante Director, Corporate Communications (856) 488-8615 [email protected] Diane Anton Corporate Communications Manager (856) 488-5093 [email protected] Nicholas Saraceni Corporate Communications Specialist (856) 488-3330 [email protected]







SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

