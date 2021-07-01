Subaru of America, Inc. Reports June and Q2 2021 Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 42,877 vehicle sales for June 2021, a 20.5 percent decrease compared to June 2020 due to reduced inventory resulting from the global microchip shortage. The automaker also reported second-quarter sales of 321,250, a 20.3 percent gain compared with the same period in 2020.

"Given our inventory at this time, we were pleased with the June sales results our nimble retailers worked hard to deliver, and we thank them for their efforts," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "This past month we were also proud to release our Corporate Impact Report, which showcases the many ways Subaru is More Than a Car Company not only for our Subaru owners, but for our communities nationwide."

Outback was the top performer by volume for the month with 16,394 sales, an increase of 60 percent over June 2020. WRX/STI achieved 2,354 sales, an increase of 8.5 percent compared to the same month a year ago. For the first half of the year, Forester posted an 11.8 percent increase, while both Outback and Crosstrek carlines posted an increase of 40 percent compared to Q2 2020.

"While the global microchip shortage affecting the automotive industry continues to pose challenges, our retailer network went above and beyond to deliver the very best for our customers in June," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We are especially pleased to offer competitive pricing on two 2022 models with an extensive roster of amenities – the Ascent, including the new Onyx Edition, and the Impreza – giving car buyers another reason to choose Subaru."

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 8,813 19,490 -54.8% 95,965 85,860 11.8% Impreza 1,657 3,389 -51.1% 17,165 18,620 -7.8% WRX/STI 2,354 2,170 8.5% 14,272 10,333 38.1% Ascent 5,192 6,079 -14.6% 28,373 31,397 -9.6% Legacy 2,051 2,054 -0.2% 12,921 11,901 8.6% Outback 16,394 10,250 59.9% 87,619 62,309 40.6% BRZ 1 238 -99.6% 721 962 -25.1% Crosstrek 6,415 10,241 -37.4% 64,214 45,732 40.4% TOTAL 42,877 53,911 -20.5% 321,250 267,114 20.3%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

