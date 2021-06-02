Subaru Of America, Inc. Reports May Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 56,558 vehicle sales for May 2021, an 8.8 percent increase compared to May 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic impacted the global economy at large. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 278,373, a 30.6 percent gain compared with the same period in 2020.

"In May, based on their total inventory available for sale, our retailers were tremendously efficient in their sales activities in order to achieve these impressive results," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "In addition, our retailers did a sensational job of showcasing 'why' Subaru products are the preferred selection for those customers looking for the complete package… an adventure-ready and fun vehicle, combined with award-winning safety technology. We expect our momentum to continue with the arrival of the all-new 2022 Outback Wilderness™ this summer."

May 2021 marked the thirteenth consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for Subaru. Forester was again the top performer by volume for the month with 20,006 sales, an increase of 12 percent over prior year and its best-ever May. WRX/STI also achieved its best May ever with 3,169 sales, an increase of 40.5 percent compared to the same month in 2020. Outback posted a 23 percent increase, while Crosstrek posted an increase of 5.6 percent compared to May 2020.

"Consumers looking for class-leading vehicles continue to flock to Subaru retailers, and we are seeing strong demand for the features Subaru has to offer, including unmatched performance, value, and safety capabilities," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc. "As anticipated, the global microchip shortage continues to impact production and inventory levels throughout the auto industry."

Carline May-21 May-20 % Chg May-21 May-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 20,006 17,859 12.0% 87,152 66,370 31.3% Impreza 2,946 3,085 -4.5% 15,508 15,231 1.8% WRX/STI 3,169 2,255 40.5% 11,918 8,163 46.0% Ascent 4,310 5,740 -24.9% 23,181 25,318 -8.4% Legacy 2,101 1,954 7.5% 10,870 9,847 10.4% Outback 13,994 11,382 23.0% 71,225 52,059 36.8% BRZ 19 227 -91.6% 720 724 -0.6% Crosstrek 10,013 9,486 5.6% 57,799 35,491 62.9% TOTAL 56,558 51,988 8.8% 278,373 213,203 30.6%

Subaru of America, Inc. recently announced that it will continue its longtime partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) for the sixth consecutive year during Subaru Loves to Care month in June. The automaker, and a record 606 participating Subaru retailers nationwide, will support more than 40,000 blood cancer patients by mailing blankets and messages of hope, handwritten with love and care by Subaru retailers and customers, directly to patients' homes. Visitors to participating Subaru retailers will be given the opportunity to write personalized messages of support to cancer patients in their local communities. Since 2016, Subaru and its retailers nationwide have donated over 167,000 warm blankets to patients fighting blood cancers, delivering hope along with information on trusted support from LLS.

