Subaru of America, Inc. Reports Record May Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 60,146 vehicle sales for May 2018, a 7.2 percent increase over May 2017, and the best May in the history of the company. The company also reported year-to-date sales of 263,019 vehicles, a 4.1 percent gain over the same period in 2017.

May marked the 51st consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the company. Crosstrek and Outback sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best May ever. Crosstrek sales for May 2018 increased 74.4 percent over the same month in 2017 and marked the best month ever for the carline. Outback posted a nearly 10 percent increase, while WRX/STI posted 2.1 percent increase in May.

"For the first time ever our sales for the month of May exceeded 60,000 vehicles and it is a tribute to our retailers who continue to establish monthly sales records despite the extreme competitiveness of the market," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "With positive press and consumer reaction to the all-new 3-row Ascent SUV, we expect even stronger demand as we enter the summer months."

"Sales of our all-new 2018 Crosstrek were up an impressive 74.4 percent in May and it enjoyed its best month ever, helping Subaru of America achieve its 78th consecutive month of sales gains," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "2019 model year vehicles will start arriving in June and we expect that momentum to continue."

Carline May-18 May-17 % Chg May-18 May-17 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 14,530 16,280 -10.8% 65,313 72,517 -9.9% Impreza 7,843 8,546 -8.2% 30,130 35,168 -14.3% WRX/STI 2,859 2,801 2.1% 12,713 13,530 -6.0% Legacy 3,461 4,628 -25.2% 18,191 21,730 -16.3% Outback 16,702 15,193 9.9% 74,907 72,234 3.7% BRZ 364 437 -16.7% 1,650 1,868 -11.7% Crosstrek 14,387 8,250 74.4% 60,115 35,706 68.4% TOTAL 60,146 56,135 7.2% 263,019 252,753 4.1%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

