Subaru Of America, Inc. Sells Nine-Millionth Vehicle

The nine-millionth vehicle was sold by Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Dr. Hershey Garner, a repeat Subaru customer. After taking delivery of his new Crosstrek, Garner was greeted by Don Nelms, owner of Adventure Subaru, along with facility staff and Ali Daniel and Brian Wilson from Subaru of America.

"I've been waiting for the right Subaru to come along," said Garner, "and found the perfect one on Adventure Subaru's website, the 50th Anniversary Edition Crosstrek. It has all the features I was looking for, and the color and size are the perfect fit."

Dr. Garner, who is also the proud owner of a 2005 Baja, has specialized as a radiation oncologist in Northwest Arkansas for over 30 years. Garner, his wife, Denise, and their family are active in their local community. Dr. Garner supports Circle of Life Hospice and fills in as a staff physician. Denise has served on the board of Feed Communities, one of Adventure Subaru's Share the Love local charity recipients. They are supporters of public radio and donated the music room at the local NPR-affiliate KUAF.

Garner was presented with several gifts and a charitable donation on his behalf to Feed Communities, which works with individuals, organizations, schools, universities, government agencies and foundations to create sustainable partnerships for increasing access to healthy foods and improving healthy food choices within the local community.

Adventure Subaru is also active in community outreach and environmental stewardship and has been a certified Subaru Eco-Friendly Retailer since 2012.

Crosstrek achieved its best March ever for sales with an 88.2 percent increase over the same month in 2017. March also marked the first time that Crosstrek has topped 13,000 units in a month and Subaru of America's 49th consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales. Subaru is the only manufacturer to achieve nine consecutive years of record sales and 10 years of consecutive growth in the U.S.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Cherry Hill, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

