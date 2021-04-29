Subaru of America Launches Pet Accessories Line To Keep Pets Protected and Comfortable

"Protecting pets is a key component of our Subaru Loves Pets commitment, and that includes protecting pets on the road," said Joe Daugherty, Director – Accessories, Subaru of America, Inc. "At Subaru, we know that pets are part of the family, and as our owners head out for warmer weather adventures with furry friends in tow, we want to keep them safe and comfortable for the ride."

The new line of pet accessories features a variety of pet-friendly gear and accessories designed to keep pets comfortable during road trip adventures. The items were designed using state-of-the-art technology to maximize pet comfort.

The accessories, available for purchase at Subaru Parts Online and at Subaru retailers nationwide, includes: Pet-Friendly Padded Cargo Liner, Console Lid Protector, Collapsible Pet Kennel, Pet-Friendly Padded Seat Protector, Pet Ramp, Sleepypod® Pet Harness, Sleepypod® Pet Carrier and Mobile Pet Bed, Sleepypod® Pet Travel Bowl, Seat Cover - Rear, Rear Bumper Protector Mat, and Pet Lover License Plate Frames.

Sleepypod® products meet the highest standards for safety to reduce pet exposure to possible hazards. To protect the joy of driving with pets, Sleepypod dog harnesses and pet carriers are put through stringent safety tests to include static material tensile testing and dynamic crash testing at the standard set for child safety restraints.

"Sleepypod carriers and car harnesses are packed with proprietary technology that is the result of an intensive engineering effort by Sleepypod's design team to help keep pets safer when traveling in cars," said Michael Leung, Sleepypod co-founder and lead product designer. "The launch by Subaru of a new pet accessories line is a tremendous demonstration of their dedication to the well-being of pets."

The Subaru Pet Accessories line is part of Subaru Loves Pets, the automaker's commitment to protect pets everywhere. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets.

About Sleepypod

You shouldn't have to guess about the safety of your pet's products. Sleepypod products are thoughtfully made for more comfortable, safer living with your furry best friends. From the crash testing of our entire carrier and car harness lines at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards for safety to the tensile testing of our leash and collar lines for strength, Sleepypod devotes careful and caring attention to each detail in every product. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. Sleepypod.com

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

