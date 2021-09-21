Subaru of America Named First-Ever Honoree of ASPCA® Corporate Compassion Award

"At Subaru, we know that our owners have a passion and love for their pets, but unfortunately not all animals are provided loving homes and families," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "That's why Subaru and our retailers are proud to help animals in our communities and be long-time supporters and partners with the ASPCA. We are excited to accept the first-ever Corporate Compassion Award on behalf of not only Subaru and our retailers, but also for our Subaru community who is devoted to helping all animals feel safe and loved."

The annual ASPCA Humane Awards honors people and organizations who have gone above and beyond to support and make significant strides to improve animal welfare, as well animal heroes who help humans or other animals in extraordinary ways. Through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, Subaru and its retailers have supported the health, rescue, transport and adoption of more than 250,000 animals. Dedicated to helping all pets find homes, Subaru drives awareness for the hardest-to-adopt shelter dogs, the older, deaf, blind and "different" dogs that are lovingly called the "Underdogs," through its annual National Make a Dogs' Day initiative, celebrated on October 22, reinforcing the automaker's commitment to be More Than a Car Company.™

"For the past thirteen years, our partnership with Subaru has helped tens of thousands of vulnerable animals around the country," said Matt Bershadker, President and CEO of the ASPCA. "We are grateful to Subaru for their sustained commitment to helping animals in need and are proud to honor them with the 2021 ASPCA Corporate Compassion Award."

For more information on the 2021 Humane Awards, please visit www.ASPCA.org/2021HAL. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

[email protected]

Megan Cuff

Coyne PR on behalf of the ASPCA

973-588-2371

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

