Subaru of America Releases Annual Corporate Impact Report and is Named a Top 50 Most Community-Minded Company in the United States

"While 2020 was a year that tested us all, at Subaru, we rose to the challenge to make meaningful differences in our communities. As we look back on 2020, I'm proud of how the Subaru of America family stepped up to meet the moment and bring our Love Promise to life," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "This report provides us with a platform to engage with our stakeholders and deepen trust with our local communities."

This recognition of Subaru of America as one of the most community-minded companies in the United States by Points of Light is another example of the automaker's leadership in corporate impact. In addition to this honor, Subaru is the first automaker to be named Most Trusted Brand for seven consecutive years by J.D. Power and was ranked in the top 15 in the Axios Harris Poll 100 reputational study.

By receiving the Civic 50 honor, Subaru joins other companies selected based on four dimensions of citizenship and social impact – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

These four dimensions of social impact and civic leadership are reflected throughout the Subaru 2020 Corporate Impact Report. Highlights from the report include:

Living Our Values

Mobilization of Employee Resource Groups to support local communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a charitable donation of over $10,000 by the Subaru Armed Forces Resource Group to Veterans Affairs facilities and first responders.

by the Subaru Armed Forces Resource Group to Veterans Affairs facilities and first responders. Announcement of an updated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan, including investments in five key areas within Subaru of America: Personnel, Retailer Network, Philanthropy, Marketing & Advertising, and Procurement.

Recognition as a top corporate citizen, including receiving a perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index and being named "Company of the Year" by the National Association of Women Business Owners South Jersey.

Love Promise Customer Commitment

Recognition for key automotive awards.

Enrolled the one-millionth subscriber into SUBARU STARLINK™ Connected Services, helping to ensure quick access to roadside assistance, when needed, and automatic crash notifications.

Love Promise Community Commitment

$26.2 million in charitable donations from Subaru of America and its participating Subaru retailers resulting from the 2020 Subaru Share the Love ® Event.

in charitable donations from Subaru of America and its participating Subaru retailers resulting from the 2020 the Love Event. Commitment from Subaru Corporation toward the creation of a carbon-free society, including increasing the ratio of electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid cars to at least 40 percent of the gross number of vehicles sold globally by 2030.

Continued partnership with REI to place TerraCycle ® Zero Waste Boxes ™ in retail locations, resulting in a total collection of 458,303 pieces of hard-to-recycle waste in 2020.

Zero Waste Boxes in retail locations, resulting in a total collection of 458,303 pieces of hard-to-recycle waste in 2020. Over $522,000 in philanthropic support and 390 hours of volunteer work to support the Camden, New Jersey community where Subaru of America is headquartered.

The report includes many more successes, as well as reviews the automaker's continued commitment to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The full Subaru of America 2020 Corporate Impact Report can be found and downloaded here: OurImpact.Subaru.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

