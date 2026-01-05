SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS DECEMBER 2025 AND YEAR-END SALES RESULTS

Crosstrek maintains eighth month in top seller position and best year ever

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 57,437 vehicle sales for December 2025, a 7.2 percent decrease. Subaru ended calendar year 2025 with 643,591 vehicle sales, a 3.6 percent decrease compared with calendar year 2024.

Subaru closed out 2025 delivering vehicles of exceptional value while staying true to the core values that define us. Post this Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 57,437 vehicle sales for December 2025, and ended calendar year 2025 with 643,591 vehicle sales. Crosstrek was the top performer by volume, achieving its best year ever with 191,724 vehicle sales, up 5.5 percent over 2024. Forester was the second-highest-selling carline in December and closed out the year with 175,070 vehicle sales, and Outback achieved 157,716 annual sales in 2025.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru closed out 2025 with the same dedicated focus we started the year with, delivering vehicles of exceptional value while staying true to the core values that define us. I would like to thank our retailers for their support as we transitioned Forester assembly to Subaru of Indiana Automotive, all part of expanding our versatile lineup of models offering gas, hybrid, and fully electric options. Their commitment to being More Than a Car Dealer was clearest during our annual Subaru Share the Love® Event, allowing us to end the year by making a meaningful difference in the communities we proudly serve."

For calendar year 2025, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume, achieving its best year ever with 191,724 vehicle sales, up 5.5 percent over 2024. Forester was the second-highest-selling carline in December and closed out the year with 175,070 vehicle sales, and Outback achieved 157,716 annual sales in 2025. In its final full year of sales, Legacy reached 22,212 vehicle sales, up 13.4 percent over the previous year.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Our retailers stayed focused on delivering thoughtful, personalized experiences for customers throughout the busy year-end period, strengthening relationships with both customers and communities nationwide. Now, as they actively prepare for the launch of our exciting 2026 lineup, including the all-new Trailseeker and Uncharted, this momentum positions Subaru perfectly for the extraordinary journeys our customers will embark on in the year ahead."

Carline Dec-25 Dec-24 % Chg Dec-25 Dec-24 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,022 4,675 7.4 % 44,400 56,286 -21.1 % BRZ 229 337 -32.1 % 2,882 3,345 -13.8 % Crosstrek 16,573 17,088 -3 % 191,724 181,811 5.5 % Forester 15,393 17,149 -10.2 % 175,070 175,521 -0.3 % Impreza 1,799 3,099 -41.9 % 27,942 31,366 -10.9 % Legacy 1,935 1,676 15.5 % 22,212 19,591 13.4 % Outback 14,773 14,885 -0.8 % 157,716 168,771 -6.6 % Solterra 498 1,165 -57.3 % 10,715 12,447 -13.9 % WRX 1,215 1,797 -32.4 % 10,930 18,587 -41.2 % TOTAL 57,437 61,871 -7.2 % 643,591 667,725 -3.6 %

December sales were supported by the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event where the automaker donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, or the National Park Foundation, alongside 837 local charities. Retailers could also select up to two hometown charities in their local communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. In the program's 18th consecutive year, Subaru and its retailers aimed to achieve the philanthropic milestone of over $350 million in cumulative donations since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008. Final 2025 Share the Love Event donation results are expected in March.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

