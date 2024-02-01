SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JANUARY 2024 SALES RESULTS

18 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth

Forester regains top seller position – up 24.8 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 44,510 vehicle sales for January 2024, a 0.8 percent increase compared with January 2023. January also marked the 18th consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the automaker.

"January was a strong sales start thanks to the hard work and commitment of our retailers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "With new models poised to join our current lineup of trusted vehicles, we have big goals for 2024 and we are confident it will be a winning year."

Forester regained its position as the top performer by volume with 12,619 vehicle sales, a 24.8 percent increase over the same month in 2023. Crosstrek sales followed closely behind with 11,325 vehicles sold in January, and Outback sales also remained strong with 11,300 vehicles sold. In addition to these sales volume leaders, Legacy posted a 17.5 percent increase over the same month in 2023.

"Subaru's sales results in January continued an 18-month streak of consecutive year over year increases as retailers have doubled down on providing a customer experience that sets Subaru apart," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Car buyers have increasingly more and more reasons to choose Subaru as we meet their needs with a line of vehicles that match their lifestyles."

Carline Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 3,718 4,582 -18.9 % 3,718 4,582 -18.9 % BRZ 250 332 -24.7 % 250 332 -24.7 % Crosstrek 11,325 12,706 -10.9 % 11,325 12,706 -10.9 % Forester 12,619 10,114 24.8 % 12,619 10,114 24.8 % Impreza 2,255 2,451 -8 % 2,255 2,451 -8 % Legacy 1,492 1,270 17.5 % 1,492 1,270 17.5 % Outback 11,300 10,416 8.5 % 11,300 10,416 8.5 % Solterra 379 499 -24.1 % 379 499 -24.1 % WRX 1,172 2,006 -41.6 % 1,172 2,006 -41.6 % TOTAL 44,510 44,376 0.3 % 44,510 44,376 0.3 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

