SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JANUARY 2024 SALES RESULTS

  • 18 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth
  • Forester regains top seller position – up 24.8 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 44,510 vehicle sales for January 2024, a 0.8 percent increase compared with January 2023. January also marked the 18th consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the automaker.

"January was a strong sales start thanks to the hard work and commitment of our retailers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "With new models poised to join our current lineup of trusted vehicles, we have big goals for 2024 and we are confident it will be a winning year."

Forester regained its position as the top performer by volume with 12,619 vehicle sales, a 24.8 percent increase over the same month in 2023. Crosstrek sales followed closely behind with 11,325 vehicles sold in January, and Outback sales also remained strong with 11,300 vehicles sold. In addition to these sales volume leaders, Legacy posted a 17.5 percent increase over the same month in 2023.

"Subaru's sales results in January continued an 18-month streak of consecutive year over year increases as retailers have doubled down on providing a customer experience that sets Subaru apart," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Car buyers have increasingly more and more reasons to choose Subaru as we meet their needs with a line of vehicles that match their lifestyles."

Carline

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

3,718

4,582

-18.9 %

3,718

4,582

-18.9 %

BRZ

250

332

-24.7 %

250

332

-24.7 %

Crosstrek

11,325

12,706

-10.9 %

11,325

12,706

-10.9 %

Forester

12,619

10,114

24.8 %

12,619

10,114

24.8 %

Impreza

2,255

2,451

-8 %

2,255

2,451

-8 %

Legacy

1,492

1,270

17.5 %

1,492

1,270

17.5 %

Outback

11,300

10,416

8.5 %

11,300

10,416

8.5 %

Solterra

379

499

-24.1 %

379

499

-24.1 %

WRX

1,172

2,006

-41.6 %

1,172

2,006

-41.6 %

TOTAL

44,510

44,376

0.3 %

44,510

44,376

0.3 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected]

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager                              
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

