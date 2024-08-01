SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JULY SALES INCREASE

July marks 24 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 51,702 vehicle sales for July 2024, a 2.6 percent increase compared with July 2023 (50,389). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 374,145, a 5.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Subaru of America reported 51,702 vehicle sales for July 2024, its twenty-fourth consecutive month of sales increases. Post this Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: “Thanks to the support and hard work of our dedicated Subaru retailers, July marked our twenty-fourth consecutive month of sales increases. Knowing that we offer customers some of the safest and longest-lasting vehicles on the road today reinforces our efforts to meet their needs and continue to build their trust in our brand.”

Crosstrek was the top seller, and also achieved its best July ever with 15,318 vehicles sold, a 36 percent increase over the same month in 2023. Outback followed closely behind with 14,204 vehicles sold. Forester had a strong showing with 10,682 vehicles sold and demand increasing as Subaru builds inventory transitioning to the all-new 2025 Forester model. Solterra also achieved its best July ever, up 66 percent over the previous year.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Another month of strong Crosstrek and Outback sales represents positive momentum as Subaru remains positioned for growth. Likewise, Forester's sustained recognition for outstanding safety continues to drive new and returning customers to the Subaru brand and our retailers."

Carline July-24 July-23 % Chg July-24 July-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,220 4,281 -1.4 % 32,175 37,422 -14 % BRZ 271 311 -12.9 % 1,685 2,823 -40.3 % Crosstrek 15,318 11,241 36.3 % 94,818 87,371 8.5 % Forester 10,682 14,504 -26.4 % 103,531 75,814 36.6 % Impreza 2,578 2,800 -7.9 % 17,470 22,091 -20.9 % Legacy 1,799 2,170 -17.1 % 11,249 14,130 -20.4 % Outback 14,204 12,430 14.3 % 95,907 93,833 2.2 % Solterra 1,261 758 66.4 % 6,646 3,730 78.2 % WRX 1,369 1,894 -27.7 % 10,664 17,267 -38.2 % TOTAL 51,702 50,389 2.6 % 374,145 354,481 5.5 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

