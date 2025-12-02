SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS NOVEMBER 2025 SALES

Crosstrek maintains top seller position for seventh month in a row

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 52,081 vehicle sales for November 2025 and year-to-date sales of 586,154, a 3.3 percent decrease.

With a standout vehicle lineup and the Share the Love® Event, Subaru is set to finish the year strong. Post this Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 52,081 vehicle sales for November 2025 and year-to-date sales of 586,154. In November, Crosstrek remained the top seller for the seventh consecutive month with 16,142 vehicles sold. Forester sales remained strong with 13,871 vehicles sold, and Outback was close behind with 13,089 vehicles sold.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Our retailers have once again delivered outstanding results while helping launch the 18th annual Subaru Share the Love® Event, our way of giving back in a uniquely Subaru way during the holiday season. With all-new gas, hybrid, and electric models coming to retailers, including the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback just now arriving in showrooms, we're confident customers will be impressed by the latest technology, innovative designs, and the safety and reliability that define Subaru."

In November, Crosstrek remained the top seller for the seventh consecutive month with 16,142 vehicles sold. Forester sales remained strong with 13,871 vehicles sold, and Outback was close behind with 13,089 vehicles sold.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru retailers keep driving exceptional experiences with programs like Subaru Love-Encore™, earning top marks for sales satisfaction. Paired with a standout vehicle lineup and the Share the Love® Event supporting charitable impact nationwide, Subaru is set to finish the year strong."

Carline Nov-25 Nov-24 % Chg Nov-25 Nov-24 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,315 4,595 -6.1 % 39,378 51,611 -23.7 % BRZ 187 320 -41.6 % 2,653 3,008 -11.8 % Crosstrek 16,142 16,948 -4.8 % 175,151 164,723 6.3 % Forester 13,871 14,843 -6.6 % 159,677 158,372 0.8 % Impreza 1,976 2,693 -26.6 % 26,143 28,267 -7.5 % Legacy 1,413 1,612 -12.3 % 20,277 17,915 13.2 % Outback 13,089 14,004 -6.5 % 142,943 153,886 -7.1 % Solterra 232 1,067 -78.3 % 10,217 11,282 -9.4 % WRX 856 1,608 -46.8 % 9,715 16,790 -42.1 % TOTAL 52,081 57,690 -9.7 % 586,154 605,854 -3.3 %

As year-end approaches, the Subaru Share the Love® Event has returned for its 18th consecutive year. From November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at participating retailers nationwide to the customer's charity of choice.* During this year's Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers will once again support four national charity partners: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels, and the National Park Foundation, alongside 837 local hometown charities selected by retailers. Retailers can select up to two hometown charities in their community to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased to accompany the original donation. Subaru and its retailers are aiming to raise more than $30 million this season and surpass more than $350 million in cumulative donations since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008.

*Subaru of America, Inc. ("SOA") will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. In addition, for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered hometown charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered hometown charities for every qualifying Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period at participating retailers. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 9, 2026. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by SOA.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.