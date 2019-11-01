Subaru of America Reports Record October Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 55,531 vehicle sales for October 2019, a 0.3 percent increase compared to October 2018. The company also reported year-to-date sales of 580,860 vehicles, a 4.0 percent gain compared to the same period in 2018.

October marked the 68th consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Ascent sales were notably strong as the 3-row SUV achieved its best October ever. Impreza posted a 3.6 percent increase, while Ascent posted a 1.4 percent increase compared to October 2018. Crosstrek achieved an increase of 10 percent over the same month a year ago and enjoyed a new all-time monthly sales record.

"Thanks to strong demand for our class-leading products, the Subaru franchise was able to report its best October ever," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our retailers have worked tirelessly to deliver another strong month of sales. We are proud and appreciative of their outstanding efforts."

"We are pleased to finish with a small increase in October given the competitive landscape," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "With just two months remaining in the year, we are moving toward our 700,000-vehicle sales goal for 2019."

Carline Oct-19 Oct-18 % Chg Oct-19 Oct-18 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 15,910 15,981 -0.4% 147,357 137,905 6.6% Impreza 5,696 5,499 3.6% 54,989 65,039 -15.5% WRX/STI 1,409 2,277 -38.1% 18,776 24,234 -22.5% Ascent 6,091 6,008 1.4% 66,133 22,588 192.8% Legacy 2,670 2,752 -3.0% 28,847 33,832 -14.7% Outback 11,506 11,574 -0.6% 152,036 149,566 1.7% BRZ 112 254 -55.9% 2,088 3,184 -34.4% Crosstrek 12,137 11,049 9.9% 110,634 122,464 -9.7% TOTAL 55,531 55,394 0.3% 580,860 558,812 4.0%

Subaru of America recently announced the return of its annual Subaru Share the Love® Event for 2019. Entering the program's twelfth consecutive year, Subaru and participating retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $170 million donated to charities since the inception of the Subaru Share the Love Event. From November 14, 2019 through January 2, 2020, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation or a hometown charity selected by participating Subaru retailers.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

