SUBARU OF AMERICA RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF SUBIEEVENTS ENTHUSIAST SERIES

The SubieEvents enthusiast series will take place in six cities across the U.S. and feature thousands of Subaru vehicles Post this

Events will include opportunities for fans to test drive the updated 2024 Subaru Solterra EV, as well as to drive their own Subarus on specially designed autocross courses to test themselves while gaining valuable driving experience. Subaru will present a curated showcase of vintage and special edition vehicles, Subaru Motorsports rally, and Gymkhana vehicles. Some event locations also will include meet-and-greet and ride-along opportunities with Bucky Lasek, as well as Subaru Motorsports USA drivers Travis Pastrana and Scott Speed. Each event will also feature an All-Subaru Car Show for participants (registration required) and spectators to enjoy.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The joy of Subaru fans celebrating together is the best part of the SubieEvents series. We have it all, from Lightning Lap leaders to Goodwood Festival favorites to enthusiasts' own rides, and we're excited to share amazing vehicles and experiences with even more attendees this year."

Vehicles on-site will include the Airslayer STI and Travis Pastrana's 1983 Subaru GL "Family Huckster" Gymkhana cars, Brandon Semenuk and Keaton Williams' 2023 Subaru Motorsports USA #180 WRX rally car, numerous vintage, performance, and lifestyle vehicles, as well as the latest BRZ and WRX models, plus new surprises as the event series progresses.

The full schedule of the 2024 SubieEvents series includes:

Date Event Location June 2nd Wicked Big Meet Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT August 4th Subiefest California Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA August 18th Boxerfest York Fairgrounds, York, PA September 8th Subiefest Midwest RT66 Raceway, Joliet, IL October 5th Subiefest Florida Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL October 19th Subiefest Texas Lone Star Park, Dallas, TX

In conjunction with the Subaru Loves Pets® pillar of the Subaru Love Promise®, the SubieEvents series will feature pet adoption opportunities in partnership with local pet organizations at each location. Fans will also have the chance to purchase custom Subaru Gear, create their own Subaru event stickers, test their skills on iRacing simulators, and much more. Subaru partners at SubieEvents include pro skater Bucky Lasek, Crankshaft Culture, Subaru Motors Finance, Subaru Certified Collision Centers and Subaru Motorsports USA.

For more information and details on SubieEvents, visit subiefest.com and follow #Subiefest2024, #Wickedbigmeet2024 and #Boxerfest2024 on social media.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours.

