Subaru of America to Debut New Crosstrek Ad During 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®

"Barn Wedding," the national television spot created by Carmichael Lynch on behalf of Subaru of America, showcases some of the ways Subaru touches the lives of its owners. The commercial features a brother and sister as they hit a few unexpected roadblocks on the way to their sister's barn wedding. Luckily for the pair, their Subaru Crosstrek is more than up for the challenge, and they even manage to perform a good deed for a lost cat on their journey.

"While we won't be heading to the silver carpet for in-person SAG Awards® this year, we're excited for the opportunity to show viewers nationwide the way Subaru embodies Love for our owners," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "The 'Barn Wedding' spot demonstrates not only the capability and power of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, but it also shows the values of caring for others – including furry friends – that we share with our owners."

Viewers can check out 'Barn Wedding' and more Subaru creative advertising during the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT), with an encore airing on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT).

The Subaru Love Promise is a commitment to show love and respect to customers and to work to make a positive impact in the world. This effort is what makes Subaru More Than a Car Company®. This impact is further highlighted in the creative ads which will air during the SAG Awards broadcast, including Forester Reforesting, Dog Tested, Subaru Loves Pets and Feeding America.

For more information on the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, please visit www.subaru.com/crosstrek.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and Hazy Mills Productions and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). SAG Awards Executive Producers are Kathy Connell, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner. For more information about the SAG Awards®, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.

