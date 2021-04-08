Subaru Receives Four Honors From PARENTS Best Family Cars 2021

To arrive at this year's list of honorees, PARENTS experts thoroughly tested more than 50 cars from a field of new model vehicles that aced the industry's safety tests. 24 winning models that passed test drive standards and car seat compatibility, and were designated safe and efficient for families for years to come, made PARENTS list of Best Family Cars 2021.

With safety as a top priority for Subaru, the 2021 Ascent, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester and Legacy come standard with EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Departure and Sway Warning.

For 2021, Subaru earned nine TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) which includes the 2021 Ascent, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester and Legacy. The automaker tied for the most IIHS awards earned by an individual brand for 2021.

The four models also come standard with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a high-resolution touchscreen multimedia system with smartphone integration featuring Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming.

Available in-vehicle Wi-Fi connectivity provides smooth internet access via high-speed 4G LTE communications, broadening the range of entertainment options available to occupants using smart devices.

2021 Subaru Ascent

The 2021 Ascent earned the title "Best for Road Trips" in the 3-row category. With a starting price of $32,295, the SUV is available in Base, Premium, Limited, and Touring trim levels.

The family-focused SUV is equipped with LATCH points in the second and third rows for greater flexibility when installing child seats. Up to five child seats can be installed when positioning three in the second row and two in the third row.

The standard Front and Rear Passenger Seatbelt Reminder prompts occupants to buckle up by activating an icon and chime on the dash. Also standard is the Rear Seat Reminder which alerts the driver to check the rear seats before exiting the vehicle.

The Ascent is powered by a 260-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER® engine paired with a high-torque Lineartronic® CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb. towing capacity and offers Trailer Stability Assist to help maintain vehicle stability while towing.

The SUV achieves outstanding performance and offers exemplary fuel economy with more than a 500-mile range on a single tank.

The Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with up to nine unique seating configurations and two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offering up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The Ascent comes standard with a second-row bench seat. The Premium and Limited trims offer a choice of second-row captain chairs at no additional charge to provide occupants with easier access to the third row (second-row captain chairs are standard on Touring).

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

The Crosstrek Hybrid was named "Best Hybrid" in the two-row SUV category for offering up to a 480-mile range on a single tank. The plug-in SUV was also recognized for its quiet and comfortable ride.

Starting from $35,345, the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid combines Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive capability with plug-in hybrid technology. This makes it the most fuel-efficient Subaru SUV ever, with an EPA combined rating of up to 90 MPGe.

The Crosstrek Hybrid passed PARENTS' child seat criteria easily and impressed with its ability to accommodate three in the back seat when using a convertible seat behind the passenger, infant seat behind the driver and a narrow booster in the middle position.

The compact SUV comes with a 10-year complimentary subscription to the SUBARU STARLINK® Safety and Security Plus package, which includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts.

STARLINK Connected Services include exclusive features to the Crosstrek Hybrid: Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer. The vehicle's climate control can function without starting the engine, so the cabin can be warmed or cooled even when garaged. The Remote Battery Charging Timer allows a user to manage the vehicle charging schedule and monitor its status.

2021 Subaru Forester

The 2021 Forester was recognized as "Best for Road Trips" for the 2-row SUV category on PARENTS' list. Starting at $24,795, the fifth-generation SUV is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trims.

New for 2021, all Forester trim levels include LED Steering Responsive Headlights and High Beam Assist. Also new is Front and Rear Passenger Seatbelt Reminder which reminds all passengers to buckle up by activating an icon and chime on the dash.

The compact SUV is equipped with LATCH points in the rear seat that allows up to two child seats to be installed securely in the outboard side positions. PARENTS recommend installing a rear-facing seat on the side of the person who is typically shorter.

Available DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System uses a dedicated near-infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction. The system provides audio and visual warnings to alert the driver and passengers.

The roomy, versatile 2021 Forester offers up to 76.1 cu. ft. of cargo space with the 60/40 split rear seatbacks lowered. The compact SUV also has 8.7 inches of ground clearance for off-pavement capability while still providing a comfortably low step-in height for front and rear passenger entry, as well as easy cargo loading.

2021 Subaru Legacy

The 2021 Subaru Legacy, named "Best All-Weather" for family sedans, comes standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring for confident handling in all conditions. The midsize sedan starts at $22,895 and is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trims.

New for 2021, all Legacy trim levels are equipped with LED Steering Responsive Headlights, High Beam Assist, and Front and Rear Passenger Seatbelt Reminder which provides a reminder to all passengers to buckle up by activating an icon and chime on the dash.

The Legacy comes standard with a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine that produces 182 hp and is paired with a Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches. The 2.5-liter engine is equipped with Auto Start-Stop for improved fuel efficiency and achieves up to 35 mpg on the highway. Upgrading to the XT trim level adds the 260-horsepower 2.4-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT.

All 2021 Subaru Legacy models are equipped with EyeSight Assist Monitor that provides a head-up display with EyeSight warnings and system status on the windshield.

"We are thrilled that four of our models made PARENTS Best Family Cars of 2021," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "These accolades underscore our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, technology, versatility and value."

PARENTS Best Family Cars 2021 are featured in the May issue of PARENTS and at https://www.parents.com/parenting/money/car-buying/best-family-cars/

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

[email protected]

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

[email protected]

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

