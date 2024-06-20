SUBARU RELEASES SIXTH ANNUAL CORPORATE IMPACT REPORT

Tadashi 'Tady' Yoshida, Chairman and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc.:

"We extend our sincere gratitude to our retailers, partners, and the broader Subaru community for their invaluable support and dedication which drives our achievements. By working together towards a shared mission, we can make a meaningful impact on our world."

The Subaru Corporate Impact Report provides a detailed outline of how the company embodied the Subaru Love Promise throughout 2023. Through comprehensive data collection and disclosure efforts, the report delves into the who, what, where, when, and why behind the automaker's endeavors to be a positive force and show love and respect to all people at every interaction, including new car buyers, longstanding owners, retailers, partners, and the communities where Subaru employees live and work.

Jeff Walters, President and COO, Subaru of America, Inc.:

"At Subaru, our collective commitment to being More Than a Car Company means embracing the responsibility to uphold that pledge across every aspect of our operations. While we are proud of our achievements over the last year, we remain focused on continuing to do better, enhancing the world we inhabit, and empowering the people in our communities."

The Subaru Love Promise, a cornerstone of the company's ethos and the focal point of the Corporate Impact Report, is organized into five pillars: Subaru Loves to Care, Subaru Loves the Earth, Subaru Loves to Help, Subaru Loves Learning, and Subaru Loves Pets. In 2023, Subaru achieved significant milestones, including contributing over $1.4 million in donations to nonprofits in the Camden community via the SOA Foundation, and collectively volunteering over 15,000 hours nationwide.

Living Our Values

Subaru of America employees partnered with TED@Work to equip employees with the right resources and platforms to foster conversations around Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB).

Kevin Kight , General Manager of Subaru of Olathe in Kansas and member of the Subaru National Retailer Advisory Board, was named a 2023 Automotive News Notable Champion of Diversity for his instrumental role in driving DEIB strategies and initiatives at the local level.

Love Promise Customer Commitment

Subaru received more Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand since 2013.*

awards than any other brand since 2013.* Named #1 in safety and product quality through the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Automobile Study 2022-23.

Awarded 2023 Best Mainstream Automotive Brand according to Customer Reports.

Love Promise Community Commitment

Contributed more than $288 million in charitable donations from SOA and its participating retailers through the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event over the last sixteen years.

in charitable donations from SOA and its participating retailers through the annual the Love® Event over the last sixteen years. Recognized by Forbes as the #1 automotive brand for social impact.

Received the inaugural FutureCast TrailBlazer Award for "A Beautiful Silence" highlighting the connection between Subaru customers and their vehicles.

More than 70% of SOA employees volunteered a total of 15,064 hours in the greater community in 2023.

Donated more than $1.4 million to over 50 Camden nonprofit organizations.

In addition to underscoring how Subaru was More Than a Car Company® in 2023, the report showcases how the automaker's corporate responsibility actions parallel the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more about Corporate Responsibility at SOA, please visit www.subaru.com/about/corporate-responsibility.html.

*Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

