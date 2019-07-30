Subaru Sells Two-Millionth Forester In The U.S.

The two-millionth Forester was sold at Ruge's Subaru in Rhinebeck, New York, to Brian Gerber, a repeat Subaru customer. After taking delivery of his new Forester, Gerber was greeted by Kristin Ruge Hutchins, president of Ruge's Subaru, along with facility staff and Barron Butler and James Foley from Subaru Distributors Corp.

A pillar in their local business community since 1935, the Ruge family is now in its third-generation of ownership at its Subaru store. As part of its Love Promise commitment, Ruge's Subaru works with Northern Dutchess Hospital and the local Meals on Wheels.

Known for its large capacity with a small footprint, the Forester was added to the Subaru line-up in 1997. The first-generation Forester was an alternative for customers who wanted the same performance and versatility as the Outback, but in a smaller vehicle. The Forester came standard with many of the same features as its larger counterpart, including a 2.5-liter BOXER engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and 7.5 inches of ground clearance. The Forester was marketed with the advertising tagline, "Sport Utility Tough, Car Easy."

The small SUV has won numerous awards, including Motor Trend SUV of the Year in 2009 and 2014. Forester has also been an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick for 13 years running. Renowned for its reliability, 97 percent of Foresters sold in the last ten years are still on the road today (1).

The all-new 2019 Forester offers the most advanced safety, features, design and capability in its 22-year history, and comes standard with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist technology. The fifth-generation Forester earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, the highest possible safety rating from IIHS, when equipped with Steering Responsive Headlights. The 2019 Forester is offered in five trim levels and has a starting price of $24,295.

On July 2, Subaru of America reported its 91st consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases, which included the 71st consecutive month of more than 10,000 Foresters sold.

"Subaru has achieved 11 consecutive years of sales growth in the United States with Forester as a key driver of that success," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Accomplishing this milestone reflects our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, capability and reliability."

(1) Based on IHS Markit U.S. vehicles in operation vs. total new registrations in the Non-Luxury Compact CUV segment for MY2009–2018 ending in December 2018.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ron Kiino

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3092

rkiino@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com



SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

