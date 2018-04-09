Subaru Sells Two-Millionth Outback In The U.S.

"Subaru has achieved 10 consecutive years of sales growth in the United States with Outback as a key driver of that success," said Thomas J. Doll, chief executive officer, Subaru of America. "Accomplishing this milestone reflects our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability and dependability."

Known world-over as the "World's First Sport Utility Wagon," the Outback is the automaker's flagship model. What started as a variant of the 1995 Legacy wagon became its own model line and a cultural icon synonymous with outdoor adventure. The first-generation Outback is immediately recognizable by its two-tone paint, large fog-lights and a raised roof. Equipped with a 2.5-liter BOXER engine, symmetrical all-wheel drive and 7.5 inches of ground clearance, it was capable of taking drivers places where competitors could only dream. In its 24 years of production, Outback has won numerous awards including Motor Trend's SUV of the Year in 2010.

Despite a growing number of competitors, the Outback continues to be the company's best-selling model. Currently in its fifth generation, the Outback is renowned for safety, reliability, capability and fuel efficiency. The vehicle continues to be built in Lafayette, Indiana by Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA), the home of Subaru manufacturing in North America.

The two millionth Outback was sold at Subaru Pacific in Hawthorne, CA. Andrew Simpson, the new owner, was greeted by Sean Sullivan, president, and James Miller, sales consultant, of Subaru Pacific as well as Frank Ceccacci and Tim Tagye of Subaru of America. The lucky customer was presented with several gifts and a charitable donation to Grades of Green on his behalf. As part of its Love Promise commitment, the retailer is active in community outreach and environmental stewardship and has been a certified Subaru Eco-Friendly Retailer since 2013. Grades of Green was chosen in recognition of the automaker's environmentally-focused philanthropic platform, Subaru Loves the Earth, which takes place during the month of April.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Cherry Hill, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

