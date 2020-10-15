Subaru Share the Love® Event Takes On 2020 For Its Thirteenth Consecutive Year

"Each year, we look forward to the Subaru Share the Love Event as a special time where our retailers, customers, national and local charity partners come together to make an impact on our communities," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are honored to be more than a car company for all those who interact with Subaru by supporting the causes that are closest to their hearts. While this year has challenged us all, we look forward to being a force for good through the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event."

From November 19, 2020, through January 4, 2021, with every new Subaru purchased or leased at one of the 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of charities*. The customer may choose to direct their donation to four national partner charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers also will have the opportunity to add a local hometown charity(ies) for their customers to select.

In addition to the four national charity partners, Subaru retailers across the country have selected over 790 local charitable organizations to support during this year's Subaru Share the Love Event.

For a second year, participating Subaru retailers will also donate $5 to their hometown charity(ies) for every routine Subaru vehicle service visit during the Subaru Share the Love Event, November 19, 2020 through January 4, 2021.

Since its 2008 launch, Subaru has donated more than $176 million to a host of national and hometown charities.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)

A leading voice for animals for over 150 years, the ASPCA® provides lifesaving protection and care to animals in need. Whether it's rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, introducing and enforcing more humane legislation, or supporting animal shelters across the country, the ASPCA helps animals live better lives. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, the ASPCA has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of more than 64,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish®

Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope. The impact from just one wish has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved, and helps bring joy back into a child's life. In partnership with the Subaru Share the Love Event, Make-A-Wish® has granted the life-changing wishes of more than 2,500 kids with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America provides leadership to local, community-based programs dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation's homebound seniors. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Meals on Wheels has helped deliver more than 2.3 million meals to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, enriches America's national parks and programs, safeguarding our heritage and inspiring generations of national park enthusiasts. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, the National Park Foundation is able to increase public awareness and engagement across our National Park System and provide critical funding to programs and projects in more than 400 national parks.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 19, 2020, through January 4, 2021, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 15, 2021. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

