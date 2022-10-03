SUBARU SUPPORTS PET ORGANIZATIONS THROUGH ADOPTION EVENTS DURING SUBARU LOVES PETS MONTH

Automaker Seeks to Unite Shelter Pets with Loving Homes at Retailer Pet Adoption Events Throughout October

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America today announced the return of Subaru Loves Pets™ Month, a time dedicated to supporting and celebrating shelter pets through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative. Together with its nationwide network of retailers, Subaru is doubling down on efforts to unite animals with loving homes, with a special focus on the older, physically challenged and "different" dogs Subaru lovingly calls "Underdogs," often the last to be adopted.

Meet all the Underdogs. Underdogs sometimes travel a long road to find their home, but we’re helping them on their way. From senior dogs to those who use wheelchairs, all dogs with special needs deserve to be safe and loved. Visit Subaru.com/makeadogsday to learn more. Throughout October and on #MakeADogsDay (October 22), Subaru is doubling down on efforts to unite animals with loving homes, with a special focus on the older, physically challenged and “different” dogs Subaru lovingly calls “Underdogs,” often the last to be adopted.

According to the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention and Cruelty of Animals®), nearly 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide annually. To help find loving homes for these animals, more than 600 Subaru retailers will partner with local shelters, rescues and animal welfare organizations throughout October to host in-person and virtual adoption events. Participating retailers will donate $100 to the organizations for every pet adopted in October, up to $3,100.* In addition, Subaru will donate $20 to the ASPCA with every purchase of select pet-friendly accessories – including pet harnesses, seat protectors and travel bowls – through Subaru Parts Online ** and $1 for each "Animal" badge ordered through Subaru Badge of Ownership throughout October***.

"We advocate for adopting from pet organizations year-round, but October is particularly special as we devote the entire month to uniting pets across the country with the loving homes they deserve," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our Subaru community is incredibly passionate about animal welfare, and together with our retailers, we're proud to help make the world a better place for pets everywhere."

Subaru Loves Pets Month will culminate in the fourth annual National Make A Dog's Day on October 22, a Subaru holiday that invites dog-lovers everywhere to go the extra mile for their pup. To celebrate, Subaru invites dog owners to do something special for the furry friends in their lives and share on social media using #MakeADogsDay. For those who are yet to be pet parents, Subaru invites Americans to consider adopting a shelter pet or "Underdog."

To highlight Subaru Loves Pets and National Make A Dog's Day, Subaru is launching a national dog-focused advertising campaign and will showcase pets in commercials on broadcast and digital platforms all month long. The automaker's creative will feature the "Underdogs," and the :30 spot will run on national TV in programs including TODAY Show, Good Morning America, college football, The Tonight Show and across networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Animal Planet, and Discovery. The "Underdogs" spots will also be featured across streaming and digital platforms including Hulu, Roku, and YouTube.

Subaru has a long history of supporting pets in need and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative has helped support the adoption of nearly 60,000 animals from local animal welfare organizations. Since 2008, Subaru has donated more than $42 million to national and local organizations to support the rescue, transport, and adoption of nearly 350,000 pets.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Pets initiative, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

*Disclaimer: Subaru Retailers will donate $100 for every pet adopted from partner shelters from October 1, 2022 through October 31, 2022, up to $3,100 in total.

**Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $10,000. Donation applies to orders placed from 12:01 AM ET Saturday, October 1, 2022 through 11:59 PM ET Monday, October 31, 2022, through participating retailers' Subaru Parts Online websites. Rear Bumper Protector Mat is excluded from promotion.

***Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $5,000. Applies to orders placed from 12:01 AM ET Saturday, October 1, 2022 through 11:59 PM ET Monday, October 31, 2022 through badgeofownership.com.

