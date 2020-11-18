Subaru Takes Top Honor In 2021 ALG Residual Value Awards

"Time and again, car-buyers choose Subaru for the safety, reliability and value that each vehicle promises," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Customers know they can count on Subaru vehicles to last through the seasons of their lives, and this honor of our fifth Top Brand for Residual Value Award is a testament to the Love built into each car."

In addition to the titular Residual Value Award honor, four Subaru models received top recognition in their respective segments.

Impreza – Best Compact Car

Forester – Best Compact Utility

Crosstrek – Best Sub-Compact Utility

WRX – Best Sports Car

"Subaru has a proven track record when it comes to industry-leading residual values and the brand has shown consumers that their strong vehicle line-up is supported by vehicles that hold their value," said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG. "This year, Subaru earned the top spot in the Mainstream Brand category for the ALG Residual Value Awards as a result of their class-leading and balanced portfolio, winning in four individual segment categories with the Impreza, WRX, Forester and Crosstrek."

The ALG Residual Value Awards recognized vehicles in 29 segments predicted to maintain the highest percentage of the Manufacturers' Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) after three years. Alongside vehicle accolades, ALG selected two brands for overall Mainstream and Premium industry sectors. Based on the 2021 model year, selected winners are determined after ALG utilizes a forecast model that looks at various macro, industry, segment, and vehicle factors.

About ALG

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, ALG is an industry authority on automotive residual value projections in both the United States and Canada. By analyzing nearly 2,500 vehicle trims each year to assess residual value, ALG provides auto industry and financial services clients with market industry insights, residual value forecasts, consulting and vehicle portfolio management and risk services. ALG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc., a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. ALG has been publishing residual values for all cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. for over 55 years and in Canada since 1981.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

