Subaru to enter the new Americas Rallycross Championship

Subaru will enter Sandell and Atkinson at all remaining ARX rounds and the team intends to alternate the driver of the third team car between David Higgins, Travis Pastrana and other drivers to be announced. The series will visit Trois-Rivières in Canada on August 4-5 and Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on September 29-30, both part of the World Rallycross calendar. A fourth round, to be held in the U.S., will be announced shortly by the ARX series.

Fans can watch the action all season LIVE and for free via livestream at the ARX Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ARXRallycross. A highlights show on CBS Sports will air on the Wednesday following each race.

"We are excited about the growth of rallycross in the USA and it is a key platform to showcase our production technologies like the Subaru BOXER engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. IMG has done a great job with the World RX series and so we are excited to join their new ARX series," commented Dominick Infante, Director of Corporate Communications at Subaru of America.

The 2018 ARX series schedule:

May 26-27 - Silverstone, U.K. TBA – USA August 4-5 - Trois Rivieres, Canada Sept 29-30 – Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

Full coverage of Subaru Rally Team USA is available on the Subaru Motorsports App.

About Subaru Rally Team USA

Subaru Rally Team USA is managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by Subaru of America, Inc., Idemitsu Lubricants America, Method Race Wheels, DirtFish Rally School, KÜHL, DMACK Tires, PIAA, RECARO and DBA USA. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/rally

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

