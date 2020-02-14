Subaru Unveils All-New Marketing Campaign To Reveal The Most Advanced And Reliable Outback Ever

"At Subaru, we are proud to produce safe and reliable vehicles that, time and again, have given our owners the ability to create their own adventures and memories," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "The Outback has earned the highest model loyalty 1 in its class for the past three years, and our latest Outback advertising campaign reinforces our commitment to creating vehicles that not only keep our owners safe on the road, but also enhance their lives."

From portraying the powerful emotions of parent drivers to highlighting the endless adventures that are possible from behind the wheel of a Subaru, the commercials demonstrate how drivers can rely on the durability of the Outback to transport their loved ones safely, no matter which road they choose. The campaign also introduces a unique true story based on a Subaru owner's lengthy 120-mile commute to work each way, every day, for fifteen years.

Starting today, Subaru of America and agency partner Carmichael Lynch will debut the campaign to highlight experiences that bring to life the safety, versatility and reliability of the all-new Outback. The campaign includes three new national television spots, :60s and :30s formats, targeted media partnerships and digital integrations. Details below:

"Where the Heart Is" – Adventure starts in our National Parks. That's why Subaru is the National Park Foundation's largest corporate supporter. In this inspiring commercial, a young family takes a road trip through Arches National Park in the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback. Along the way, their new Outback helps them introduce their son to the adventure our Parks hold and reminds us all why we must preserve the Parks for generations to come.

"Moment of Silence" – On the road, your family's life can change in the blink of an eye. This powerful commercial reimagines the memory of a car accident from the point of view of a father's eyes. The fear, the disbelief, and the relief that comes with knowing what he loves most was protected by the dependable safety of a Subaru. That is why the 2020 Subaru Outback is the safest Outback ever made.

"Easy Commute" – This commercial is based on a true Subaru Outback owner's daily commute. We follow Sherrie and her Outback across mountains and years, for more than 500,000 miles, tracing her journey to the students that depend on her the most. Sherrie's real-life story is a perfect example of why we take the quality of our vehicles so seriously. Because a car is never just a car. For Sherrie, it's what connects her to her true passion: helping others.

These spots are available to view on the Subaru of America YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/Subaru.

The all-new Subaru Outback creative campaign is enhanced by partnerships featuring National Parks, such as a three-part mini-series with Buzzfeed. The series will include Buzzfeed's first-ever automotive-partnered Eko quiz, a medium that allows consumers to choose their own adventure through a series of video questions. The creative campaign will also feature a partnership with National Geographic to create custom content that highlights the all-new 2020 Outback as the enabler of all kinds of adventure, and the all-new 2020 Outback will be integrated into a three-part mini-series on YouTube called SciShow, exploring the wonders of science and the world around us.

For more information on the all-new Subaru Outback, please visit www.subaru.com/outback/.

1 According to IHS Markit's U.S. owner loyalty analysis of the Non-Luxury Midsize CUV segment, Subaru Outback had the greatest percentage of owners who returned to market and purchased or leased another Subaru Outback in the 2017 model year.

