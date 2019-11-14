Subaru Unveils Inspirational Creative Campaign To Launch 2019 Subaru Share The Love® Event

"As a company that strives to have an impact beyond making cars, our annual Subaru Share the Love Event, which over the past 11 years has brought more than $145 million in donations to our national and hometown charity partners, is a hallmark of our dedication to improving the lives of those around us," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We hope this creative campaign pays appropriate homage to the people, places and pets that inspire us every day on our mission to be more than a car company."

Beginning today, the new spots, created by Subaru of America in collaboration with agency partner Carmichael Lynch, will air in :30s and :60s formats on national television and be featured in :30s and :15s formats in targeted digital and social media promotions. Each campaign spot highlights the impact made on each of the Subaru Share the Love Event national charity partners:

Night Visit – It feels good to give back. This lovable commercial tells the story of shelter dogs and cats receiving the gift of holiday cheer from an animal-loving couple. Through 11 years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have helped support more than 57,000 animals with the ASPCA .

– It feels good to give back. This lovable commercial tells the story of shelter dogs and cats receiving the gift of holiday cheer from an animal-loving couple. Through 11 years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have helped support more than 57,000 animals with the . Little Santa – When you grant a child's wish, you change lives. In this commercial, a young child who is fighting cancer experiences the granting of his wish to be Santa for a day. He decides to bring gifts and joy to other kids fighting illnesses in the very hospital where he was treated. Through eight years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have helped grant more than 2,200 wishes with Make-A-Wish .

– When you grant a child's wish, you change lives. In this commercial, a young child who is fighting cancer experiences the granting of his wish to be Santa for a day. He decides to bring gifts and joy to other kids fighting illnesses in the very hospital where he was treated. Through eight years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have helped grant more than 2,200 wishes with . Holiday Meals – It feels good to help those in need. In this heartwarming commercial, we see a family leaving after a holiday visit with an elderly woman. As they repeat this pattern with other seniors, we realize there's something more going on. Through 11 years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have helped deliver more than 2.2 million meals with Meals on Wheels .

– It feels good to help those in need. In this heartwarming commercial, we see a family leaving after a holiday visit with an elderly woman. As they repeat this pattern with other seniors, we realize there's something more going on. Through 11 years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have helped deliver more than 2.2 million meals with . Guide – Some things are worth preserving. This commercial tells the story of a grandfather sharing the ancient beauty of the sequoias with his grandson. While hiking the Trail of a Hundred Giants, he leads the boy to a particular pair of huge trees that have grown together for nearly 1,800 years. Through six years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have helped support more than 100 national parks with the National Park Foundation , protecting and preserving these incredible places for future generations.

– Some things are worth preserving. This commercial tells the story of a grandfather sharing the ancient beauty of the sequoias with his grandson. While hiking the Trail of a Hundred Giants, he leads the boy to a particular pair of huge trees that have grown together for nearly 1,800 years. Through six years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have helped support more than 100 national parks with the , protecting and preserving these incredible places for future generations. Owners Care (Compilation) – When you share the love, you change lives. By the end of this event, our 12th year, Subaru and its retailers will have donated $170 million through the Subaru Share the Love Event to charities like the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels, the National Park Foundation and over 1,220 hometown charities.

As part of the larger creative campaign, Subaru is also executing several targeted integrations through national broadcast, digital and streaming platforms. On Tuesday, November 19, as part of the Subaru Share the Love Event, the automaker will exclusively debut its work with charity partners on ABC's top national morning show Good Morning America. Subaru will also collaborate with various video and musical partners, including Hulu, Roku, YouTube and others to help drive awareness of the impactful event.

Throughout the campaign, Subaru also will participate in a series of episodes on the popular podcast, Science Vs, where local Subaru retailers will discuss the significance of the Subaru Share the Love Event and how the event has helped them make meaningful impacts on their hometown charities.



From November 14, 2019 to January 2, 2020, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. In addition to the four national charity partners, Subaru retailers across the country have selected 695 local charitable organizations to support during this year's Subaru Share the Love Event.

During the twelfth iteration of the event, there will be no cap placed on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love Event charitable partners, marking the fourth consecutive year the automaker has done so. Having donated more than $145 million to national and hometown charities over the last eleven years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers hope to exceed a total of $170 million in donations since the Subaru Share the Love Event launched in 2008.

To learn about the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

