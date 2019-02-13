CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today debuted a series of new advertising spots centered around the launch of the all-new 2019 Forester. The new creative campaign gives viewers an intimate look into the lives of three different Forester owners by highlighting how the vehicle's safety features, including the new Subaru DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System, versatility and reliability, make the 2019 Forester the safest, longest lasting and most adventurous Forester ever.

Subaru Unveils New Creative Campaign to Launch the Safest, Longest Lasting, Most Adventurous Forester Ever. Featured: 2019 Subaru Forester Commercial: Call of the Road. Subaru unveils new creative campaign to launch the safest, longest lasting, most adventurous Forester ever.

"At Subaru, we are proud of the trust our drivers place in their Subaru vehicles and their ability to deliver adventures and memories for a lifetime," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "The all-new Forester advertising campaign showcases our commitment to providing safe, versatile and reliable vehicles, so our drivers can continue to adventure confidently in an SUV that encompasses all that they love."

From highlighting the triggering emotions of parent drivers to featuring the unending adventures made possible when behind the wheel of a Subaru, the spots demonstrate how drivers can rely on the Forester to transport their loved ones safely, wherever the road may take them. The campaign also introduces the all-new DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, available for the first time ever and only on the 2019 Forester, in addition to standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

Starting today, the three new national television spots, created by Carmichael Lynch on behalf of Subaru of America, will debut in :60s formats, as part of a larger campaign including targeted partnerships and digital promotions. The spots, highlight three experiences that bring to life the safety, versatility and reliability of the all-new Forester, as detailed below:

"Parents Imagination" – Parents of teenage drivers tend to imagine the worst, especially with all of the new distractions facing young drivers today. This dream-like commercial portrays the most unusual accidents that concerned parents could ever imagine and introduces new Subaru DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System as the advanced technology that could have prevented them. The all-new 2019 Subaru Forester proudly features DriverFocus, which can sense when drivers take their eyes off the road and alert them in time to react.

"Call of the Road" – Everyone has the spirit of adventure inside them. Sometimes they just need a little nudge to bring it out. In this charming road-trip commercial, a young city couple ponders what they should do first in their new Subaru Forester. Inspired, they immediately embark on a whirlwind road trip filled with off-road adventures, unusual encounters with the locals, and a bowl of dangerously hot diablo chili. By the end, their Forester has reminded them that there's a great big world out there, and a Subaru can help them explore every mile of it.

"All You Love" – You can fit a lot of life — and a lot of memories — inside a Subaru Forester. In this epic and stylized commercial, we see everything that a young family has ever carried inside their 10-year-old Forester laid out behind the car. Their aging family dog takes us on an emotional tour through the vast trail of gear, milestones, and memories that their Forester helped make possible. In the end, we are reminded that the trusted, safe, dependable Subaru Forester is truly the vehicle you can count on to carry all the things that matter most in life.

These spots are available to view on the Subaru of America YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/Subaru .

In addition to the creative spots, the all-new Subaru Forester creative campaign includes partnerships such as an in-show integration with the CBS program 'Life in Pieces,' as well as a content series featuring talent from the new TBS and TNT program 'Miracle Workers.' Additionally, the campaign will incorporate premium digital video and streaming platform integrations, to engage with consumers cross-device.

For more information on the all-new Subaru Forester and the advertising campaign, please visit www.subaru.com/vehicles/forester/.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Joe Perri

Jaclyn Bingold

MWWPR

Subaru@mww.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

