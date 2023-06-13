Subeca, Inc. Joins Forces with Amazon Sidewalk to Innovate and Simplify Water Metering

Water Utilities Now Have an Easy-to-Use Smart Meter Device with Free Backhaul Telemetry.

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their partnership with Amazon and Amazon Web Services, Subeca, Inc. brings the first Amazon Sidewalk based smart-metering system to the United States. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way communities deploy water management technology by building off the world's most secure free IoT network – Sidewalk. The ease of installation and the fact that the Subeca meter technology works with over 97% of existing water meters and installs in under a minute, brings the Amazon shopping experience to water utilities. Water Utilities will be excited to know that they can start or continue their digital journey on a "pay as you need" model without expensive CAPEX and political costs of fixed network towers and cellular gateways.

The Subeca Pin now works with Amazon sidewalk - covering over 90% of the US, this network allows for simple water management by both consumers and water agencies. No Towers, No Cellular - Just Simple With the intelligent Subeca Engage platform agencies can now monitor water across their network with Amazon sidewalk.

"For decades water metering has been overly complex from procurement to deployment. Subeca's goal is to democratize the clear cost and sustainability benefits of new technology. Smaller utilities and underserved communities should not be locked out of innovation. We are relentless about this." said Patrick Keaney – former WorldWide Head of Development for Amazon Web Services Water Vertical and now incoming CEO of Subeca. "I cannot stress how different the deployment of smart metering and measurement technology is with Subeca."

In addition to cost and simplicity, water utilities and private water companies have a pressing need for sustainable water management solutions. Subeca and Amazon Sidewalk combine their expertise in water metering technology and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and pave the way for a more sustainable future that is cost-effective for water utilities of all sizes.

The new system enables utilities, companies, and consumers to track their water consumption, leaks, identify areas of waste, and receive alerts when their usage exceeds a certain threshold. Utilities will be able to monitor usage patterns across entire neighborhoods, identify leaks and other issues, and optimize their water distribution networks for maximum efficiency. But what makes Subeca different?

Included in all Subeca's hardware is the innovative Blink™ smart chip that connects quickly to the newest and most cost-effective smart communications grid on the market – Amazon Sidewalk. Blinc™ also facilitates Bluetooth 5 and LoRaWAN to provide unmatched options for cost-effective deployment and annual operation

Subeca's Pin™ is a Blinc™-equipped register that can retrofit any positive displacement meter to provide a "plug and play" smart technology to existing inventory in seconds. Coupled with the Subeca Engage utility and consumer interfaces, Subeca with Amazon Sidewalk is an example of the newest and most cost-effective smart metering available.

Amazon Sidewalk technology provides a secure and reliable transmission protocol, ensuring that customer data is always protected. By incorporating Amazon Sidewalk technology into water metering systems, utilities, and customers can take advantage of these advanced features and reap the benefits of more sustainable and efficient water management. The systems are scalable, allowing for easy integration with other technology platforms, and use a secure transmission protocol that meets the ISO/IEC 27001 security standard to protect customer data.

The joint water sustainability system is set to roll out in select neighborhoods in the coming months, with plans for nationwide expansion soon. With Subeca and Amazon Sidewalk at the helm, the future of water management is looking brighter than ever before.

Interested in beta testing Subeca with Amazon Sidewalk? Go to www.subeca.com to learn more.

Contact:

John Soulliere, Directory of Utilities.

800/366-2271

[email protected]com

SOURCE Subeca