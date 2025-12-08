SubjectWell Unveils New Science-Driven Framework to Transform Protocol Design, Recruitment, Engagement, and Retention

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SubjectWell, the largest global patient experience platform for clinical trials, today announced a major advancement in how science guides every stage of the clinical trial recruitment and engagement lifecycle. By integrating Patient Burden Index (PBI), Site Burden Index (SBI), and standards-of-care data into its modeling and execution, SubjectWell is redefining how sponsors design protocols, forecast feasibility, drive enrollment, and sustain long-term patient participation.

SubjectWell's new patient-centric and science-centered approach provides trial sponsors with unprecedented visibility into the true operational impact of a study—on participants, investigators, and recruitment teams—before enrollment begins. These insights support more realistic timelines, more predictable performance, and higher-quality experiences for patients and sites.

"Clinical trial success hinges on the intersection of great science and real-world patient understanding," said Fred Martin, CEO of SubjectWell. "We are pioneering the next era of evidence-based recruitment by integrating burden indices and standard-of-care benchmarks directly into the core planning processes: protocol evaluation, recruitment strategy, engagement design, and retention. This ensures sponsors have the data needed to accurately forecast and manage participant enrollment and long-term adherence."

Integrating Science Across the Trial Lifecycle

Protocol Review and Feasibility Forecasting

SubjectWell now evaluates protocols using PBI and SBI to understand how visit schedules, procedures, geography, and eligibility criteria affect real-world patient and site participation. Combined with standards-of-care insights, these models highlight feasibility risks early—before they become enrollment barriers.

Recruitment Modeling and Media Strategy

Historical performance data is merged with burden indices to create science-grounded feasibility predictions. By quantifying how protocol difficulty impacts conversion rates, SubjectWell builds recruitment strategies that precisely match the study's operational complexity.

Patient Engagement and Experience Design

Understanding burden allows SubjectWell to tailor creative, messaging, and outreach tactics to patient motivations and concerns. This ensures materials are empathetic, accurate, and aligned to how real patients navigate symptoms, diagnosis pathways, and treatment decisions.

Retention and Site Operations Support

Standards-of-care benchmarks help SubjectWell anticipate where drop-off may occur during screening or participation. This informs supportive engagement touchpoints and site enablement strategies designed to maintain patient commitment and reduce operational friction.

A Breakthrough for Sponsors and Sites

The integration of burden indices and standards-of-care data equips sponsors with:

More accurate feasibility assessments

Predictable funnel modeling and budget planning

Recruitment strategies matched to protocol complexity

Improved patient and site experience

Higher retention and more consistent enrollment across sites

For sites, this approach reduces administrative load, improves patient preparedness, and aligns trial expectations with local care realities.

Setting a New Industry Standard

"Burden is measurable—and when you measure it, you can design smarter," added Dr. Matthias Roos, Director of Scientific Affairs of SubjectWell. "We're proud to lead the industry toward a more scientific, transparent, and human-centered model of clinical trial recruitment."

SubjectWell's science-driven framework is now available for all new sponsor engagements globally.

FAQ:

What is SubjectWell's new science-driven framework? SubjectWell has introduced an integrated, evidence-based approach that applies Patient Burden Index (PBI), Site Burden Index (SBI), and standards-of-care data across the entire clinical trial lifecycle. This framework enables sponsors to better understand the real-world impact of a protocol on patients, sites, and recruitment operations—resulting in more accurate feasibility forecasts, stronger enrollment performance, and improved long-term participant retention.

How do the Patient Burden Index (PBI) and Site Burden Index (SBI) improve protocol design and feasibility forecasting? PBI and SBI quantify how study procedures, visit schedules, eligibility criteria, and geographic considerations affect both patient and site participation. By evaluating protocols through these burden models, SubjectWell can identify feasibility risks early, before enrollment begins. This helps sponsors set realistic timelines and anticipate challenges that may otherwise delay or hinder recruitment.

How does SubjectWell's scientific framework influence recruitment strategy development? SubjectWell merges historical performance data with burden indices to build science-grounded recruitment models. These models show how protocol complexity influences conversion rates and participation likelihood. With this insight, SubjectWell crafts media plans and outreach strategies tailored to a study's true operational difficulty—resulting in more predictable funnel performance and better budgeting accuracy.

How does SubjectWell use science to enhance patient engagement and retention? By understanding the specific burdens patients face, SubjectWell creates engagement strategies and materials that directly address patient motivations, concerns, and decision-making journeys. Standards-of-care benchmarks help anticipate points of dropout across screening and participation, allowing the team to design supportive touchpoints that keep patients informed, prepared, and committed throughout the trial.

What benefits does SubjectWell's scientific framework provide to sponsors and clinical sites? Sponsors gain improved feasibility assessments, clearer operational visibility, and recruitment strategies that accurately reflect protocol demands—leading to more consistent enrollment and better patient and site experiences. Clinical sites benefit from reduced administrative burden, more informed and prepared patients, and trial expectations that better align with real-world clinical practice.



About SubjectWell

As the premier Patient Experience Platform, SubjectWell drives predictable trial enrollment and improves retention by enhancing the patient journey from protocol design through study completion. Powered by technology, global reach, full-service creative, and a suite of services to reduce site burden—SubjectWell drives intelligence and efficiency for sponsors, CROs, sites, and site networks. From protocol development through recruitment, enrollment, retention, and post-trial real-world evidence studies, SubjectWell supports the entire clinical lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.subjectwell.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alysha Swisher / Haylee Elmore

Interdependence PR

602-350-1455

[email protected]

SOURCE SubjectWell