Award recognizes design excellence in advancing health, wellness and patient engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SubjectWell, the patient experience platform driving predictable clinical trial recruitment and patient retention, has been named a winner in the 2025 GDUSA Health + Wellness Design Awards. The national competition, now in its 25th year, honors outstanding design work that advances health and wellness through creativity, empathy and innovation. Out of more than 2,400 entries, only the top 10% were recognized as winners.

SubjectWell Wins 2025 GDUSA Health + Wellness Design Award for Brand Reinvention

SubjectWell's rebrand, developed primarily in-house in just four months, reflects a bold evolution in the company's mission, visual identity and voice. It underscores SubjectWell's commitment to humanizing clinical research and accelerating access to care for patients worldwide.

"This recognition celebrates more than design, it celebrates purpose," said Fred Martin, CEO of SubjectWell. "Our rebrand represents who we've become: a company that not only drives efficiency in research but also champions the people at the center of it. We're proud that this creative work reflects our own design expertise and passion, the same creativity we bring to the content, creative and trial matching experiences we develop for our clients in clinical research."

Since its founding in 2012, SubjectWell has pioneered patient recruitment and engagement solutions that connect millions of people with life-changing clinical studies. The rebrand, unveiled in early 2025 alongside the launch of the company's OneView recruitment portal, modernized every aspect of the brand, from logo and color palette to messaging and mission.

The refreshed identity puts empathy and accessibility at the forefront. Clean, organic visuals, diverse imagery and a warm, conversational voice now reflect SubjectWell's patient-first philosophy. The brand also highlights the company's global reach and innovative use of technology to support sponsors, CROs and clinical sites.

The rebrand immediately drove measurable results:

Social performance: Impressions up 121%, reactions up 194%, and new followers up 120% in Q4.

Impressions up 121%, reactions up 194%, and new followers up 120% in Q4. Share of Voice: Increased from 1.4% in early 2024 to 39.4% by April 2025, surpassing all competitors.

Increased from 1.4% in early 2024 to 39.4% by April 2025, surpassing all competitors. Brand visibility: Achieved first position for branded search terms by Q2 2025.

"We built more than a new identity, we built belief," said Suzanne Harris, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications who served as Creative Director. "Every design decision was about clarity, empathy and momentum, helping people see what's possible when clinical research puts patients first."

Now in its 25th year, the GDUSA Health + Wellness Design Awards celebrate the vital role design plays in improving personal and public health. Winners represent the top 10% of entries across design disciplines, from branding and packaging to digital experiences, that inspire and enable better living.

About SubjectWell

As the premier Patient Experience Platform, SubjectWell drives predictable trial enrollment and improves retention by enhancing the patient journey from protocol design through study completion. Powered by technology, global reach, full-service creative, and a suite of services to reduce site burden—SubjectWell drives intelligence and efficiency for sponsors, CROs, sites, and site networks. From protocol development through recruitment, enrollment, retention, and post-trial real-world evidence studies, SubjectWell supports the entire clinical lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.subjectwell.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alysha Swisher / Haylee Elmore

Interdependence PR

6023501455

[email protected]

SOURCE SubjectWell