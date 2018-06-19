Sublime Communications and Eureka Honored for Excellence in Marketing and Public Relations

The "Clean My Path" campaign was also named a 2018 Gold SABRE Awards finalist in the category of Consumer Products by the SABRE Awards North America, which celebrates superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement and is presented by The Holmes Report. The 2018 SABRE Awards shortlist included an estimated 300 campaigns, selected from more than 2,000 entries in this year's competition.

The award-winning program was part of an integrated marketing effort to revitalize the Eureka brand and engage consumers and trade with the launch of the new FloorRover that showcased the iconic brand's latest innovation in technology and design. Having been dormant in the category for several years, Eureka wanted to announce the brand was back and reclaim a leadership position in the vacuum cleaner space.

Sublime Communications was up to the challenge of creating a video that would "go viral" and be shared by millions of consumers. With a brilliant, breakthrough stunt, featuring Coco Austin (Ice T's wife) and daughter, Chanel, the "Clean My Path" video had the paparazzi chasing them down the sidewalks of New York City as their path was being cleared by Eureka's new FloorRover. The videos captured achieved over 30 million views for Eureka in just a few weeks on social media, many originating from actual bystanders who caught video live when the stunt was happening and immediately shared.

The "Clean My Path" campaign was further supported with new Eureka branding and logo, a product-specific microsite and a variety of tactics that included: coordinated social posts that took advantage of Coco's millions of followers; influencer partnerships to further drive the reach of the viral campaign; and important search engine marketing to drive purchases in store and on line.

Sublime Communications continues to create breakthrough work for Eureka with the introduction of a new campaign to support the launch of the brand's latest product—the Eureka® PowerPlush Lightweight Cordless vacuum cleaner. This new effort is centered on another video, "Messy Girl," that takes a humorous spin on the convenience and effectiveness of the new Eureka vacuum, while turning the tables on the traditional female/male stereotypes of 'who is typically messy vs. neat.' The video will be released on Eureka's YouTube channel, and, as with the previous work, will also supported by integrated initiatives.

"Sublime Communications is proud to be recognized along with Eureka for our creative, out-of-the box campaign and partnership," said Nicole Enslein, CEO of Sublime Communications. "It's great to be recognized by our peers for the work we do for our clients, but even better when that work gets results."

"With consumers busier than ever before, we know that cleaning habits have changed so we're creating products that fit into every lifestyle and make cleaning easier," said Ting Ting Cheng, Vice President at Eureka. "Our goal in working with Sublime was to make sure that our marketing reflects and reaches today's consumer in a way that is fresh and relevant and we're thrilled to see our work recognized."

About Sublime Communications Sublime Communications, is a full-service marketing communications company with global reach. Staffed by a team of perfectionists, the firm offers the talent and resources of a large agency along with the attention and responsiveness of a small one. The agency's capabilities spans every media channel with experience that covers every sector from technology and cyber security to consumer products and luxury brands. With longstanding partnerships, Sublime helps partners differentiate. For more information, visit www.sublimecommunications.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuums, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, and cordless. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. Eureka® was acquired by Midea America Corp. in 2016, a partnership that combines Eureka's heritage with Midea's extended manufacturing capabilities and full market coverage. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

