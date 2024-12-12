Sublime Security Secures $60 Million in Series B Funding to Establish a New Standard in Email Security

New funding comes just seven months after its Series A funding reflecting strong product innovation and customer momentum; Colin Jones joins as President

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublime Security , the adaptive, AI-powered email security platform, today announced it has raised $60 million in Series B funding, bringing the company's total funding to $93.8 million. The current round was led by IVP, with participation from new investor Citi Ventures, as well as existing investors Index Ventures, Decibel Partners, and Slow Ventures. The latest funding will support continued investment in Sublime's platform and community.

Sublime Security is also welcoming Colin Jones as President to run go-to-market. Jones was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at Wiz, where he led go-to-market and drove company growth from $0 to $250M in revenue.

Customer traction

Since raising its Series A earlier this year Sublime has quadrupled its customer base, adding trusted enterprise companies including Elastic, Benteler, and Cribl to an impressive list of existing customers like Spotify, Reddit, Brex, and others.

"Email is the backbone of business communication but remains an outsized cybersecurity risk," said Cack Wilhelm , General Partner at IVP. "Sublime not only gives security teams an effective and easy-to-use platform but also a transparent and configurable product. As the age of AI shifts the landscape, CISOs are looking to Sublime for an email security solution that can keep up."

AI is changing the economics of phishing

The new round of funding comes as generative AI has made it easier and more cost-effective for threat actors to send highly targeted and varied attacks in high volumes. As attackers adapt their strategies, companies must keep pace and a one-size-fits-all approach to email protection is no longer sufficient. In 2023 alone, reported losses from Business Email Compromise (BEC) were nearly $3 billion with an even higher amount likely unreported.

The Sublime platform provides comprehensive protection from email-originated attacks with the ability to adapt to evolving threats without additional work from security teams. Sublime aims to transform email security in the same way CrowdStrike and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) revolutionized endpoint security—delivering comprehensive coverage with unmatched visibility and control.

"GenAI has radically changed the email security problem and yesterday's solutions can't solve the challenges of today and tomorrow," said Josh Kamdjou, Founder and CEO of Sublime Security. "The future of email security lies in the flexibility to address new techniques from attackers and solve the real problems security teams see everyday with email. We're thrilled this new funding will accelerate our mission to make email safer for everyone."

A new standard for email security

Sublime offers a fundamentally new approach, leveraging an AI-powered detection engine to achieve higher efficacy and minimize missed attacks that can adapt in minutes or hours as threats evolve. The platform protects organizations against even the most advanced email-borne attacks, breaking away from the limitations of traditional black-box solutions.

Sublime's Core Platform can be self-hosted for free at any scale, and the first 100 inboxes are also free in Sublime's hosted SaaS environment. For more information, visit: https://sublime.security/ .

About Sublime Security:

Sublime Security is the adaptive, AI-powered cloud email security platform that combines best-in-class effectiveness with unprecedented visibility and control. The open platform allows security teams to have transparency and flexibility in their email environment to spend less time on email-originated incidents. Advanced teams can customize detections, threat hunt, extend Sublime into their SIEM or SOAR, and collaborate with other teams. Deploy Sublime Core for free or Sublime Enterprise at https://sublime.security/start

