Submissions Deadline Extended for the 2021 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online submissions deadline for consideration for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) have been extended one week to Friday, January 22, 2021 at 5 PM (PT). In addition, the motion picture qualifying period will now include films that are scheduled to be released during January 1- February 28, 2021 in alignment with this year's Oscar's eligibility period. The 8th Annual MUAHS Awards, set for Saturday, April 3, 2021, honor outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater.

MUAHS Awards extends the film qualifying period and submissions deadline to accommodate production and distribution delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are extending the MUAHS Awards qualifying period to align with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year, due the unusual delays in production and distribution caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Films that are set to be released from January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021 are now eligible. Films should now be submitted, and we have extended the submission deadline by one week to help accommodate this new eligibility period," said Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) members in good standing will vote to determine the nominations. For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations visit www.local706.org or www.muahsawards.com. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933 or [email protected].

The upcoming key deadlines for the 2021 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards :

Submission Open for TV & Feature Film MON, December 21, 2020 Submissions Close for Entries (5:00 pm PT) FRI, January 22, 2021 Nominations Voting Begins FRI, January 29, 2021 Nominations Voting Closes (5:00 pm PT) MON, February 15, 2021 Nominations Announced THURS, February 18, 2021 Final Online Voting Begins FRI, March 5, 2021 Final Online Voting Closes (5:00 pm PT) THURS, March 18, 2021 Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala SAT, April 3, 2021 *Dates subject to change



The Categories for Submissions are as follows :

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINI SERIES, OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up

Best Hair Styling

CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up

Best Hair Styling

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up

Best Hair Styling

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

Best Make-Up

Best Hair Styling

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • [email protected]

For sponsorship information: click

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner • Erick Yamagata • Weissman/Markovitz Communications

818.760.8995 • [email protected]

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)