Submissions Now Open For 2nd Annual Omni Cultural TV Fest 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Omni Cultural TV Fest (OCTVF) in partnership with NATPE (National Association of Television Program Executives) announced today that submissions for 2020 are now open.

Filmmakers who submit early will have a head start in getting their projects seen by industry executives. The festival acts as a bridge to merge content creators with industry professionals.

Produced by Kiki Melendez of Latin Hollywood Films and Cindy Cowan Entertainment, this unique multicultural platform for independent content producers provides an avenue for promoting new ideas in all genres for television and OTT platforms.

Thus far, the festival has been instrumental in getting five projects distributed through ShortsTV, distribution deals through Maverick Entertainment, meetings with Abrams Artists Agency, pitch meetings with Cindy Cowan and All 3 Media, and requests for content from prominent networks and studios. OCTVF received support from Disney, Nickelodeon, Viacom, A&E, Lifetime, The History Channel, The Nacelle Company, CBS Diversity, NBC/Telemundo, Spectrum TV1, WIF, NYWIFT, HRTS and Vimeo. NATPE has also designated an OCTVF tab on their website so that buyers will have easy access to view the 2019 selections and winners in all the categories.

In its inaugural event at the landmark Egyptian Theater in May 2019, OCTVF made an indelible impact on the industry, receiving 5-star ratings and garnering critical acclaim from filmmakers, sponsors, partners, executives and attendees.

This year, OCTVF will be going on tour through Miami, NYC, San Francisco, San Diego, and LA to generate buzz prior to the grand event which is set for the first week of June 2020.

Submissions in all genres of television will be accepted: TV Pilots, TV sizzle reels (scripted and non-scripted), short form web series, TV movie trailers, foreign language TV sizzle reels, student submissions, animation and talk shows.

For more information on submissions please visit www.omniculturaltvfest.com or www.filmfreeway.com/omniculturaltvfestival.

Submission deadlines for the 2020 OCTVF are:

June 30, 2019 - Submissions Open

October 15, 2019 - Early Deadline

January 15, 2020 - Official Deadline

February 16, 2020 - Final Deadline

OCTVF is a subsidiary of Latin Hollywood Films Inc. and the festival has designated Kids in the Spotlight as its official charity.

SOURCE OCTVF/Latin Hollywood Films

Related Links

http://www.omniculturaltvfest.com

