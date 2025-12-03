SUBSCRIBE to Power New InspereX Private Markets Distribution Platform for RIAs

InspereX has partnered with SUBSCRIBE as its alternative investments partner for the launch of Aria, a new multi-product distribution platform across fixed income, structure notes, and private market investments for financial advisors.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUBSCRIBE, the global fintech company that digitally transforms investment workflows for alternative asset managers, institutional investors, wealth managers, law firms, and fund administrators, today announced that InspereX, a technology-driven distributor of fixed income, structured products, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and alternative investments, has tapped SUBSCRIBE to enable alternative investment fund distribution, transactions, and reporting for RIAs.

With SUBSCRIBE's alternative investment capabilities integrated into Aria, the InspereX distribution team and their financial advisor clients are empowered with a superior turnkey solution for digital investor onboarding and subscriptions and consolidated reporting for private fund investments. In addition to SUBSCRIBE's institutional customer base, over 800 wealth managers and 3000 fund managers utilize the company's technology to seamlessly process transactions and centralize post-trade reporting data for private fund investments.

"The majority of wealth managers are set to increase allocations to private market investments and the industry stands to reach $29.2T by 2029 from $18.2T in 2024 as cited by Preqin," said InspereX CEO Scott Mitchell. "By embedding SUBSCRIBE's technology within Aria, we are equipping RIAs with a market-leading alternative investments platform and one that many of them are already familiar with, as they seek to build portfolios using the Aria products."

"Our goal has been to rebuild the critical infrastructure and data layers required for processing private market fund transactions as the entire industry scales up – much of which is driven by wealth managers increasing their allocations to the asset class," said Rafay Farooqui, Founder and CEO at SUBSCRIBE. "We are excited to deliver the SUBSCRIBE technology to help make InspereX's Aria initiative a success."

Aria brings together BondNav, Luma Technologies, SUBSCRIBE and InspereX's distribution capabilities to combine institutional expertise with advisor-first technology to help RIAs expand access, simplify operations, strengthen client outcomes, and scale their businesses.

About SUBSCRIBE

SUBSCRIBE is a fintech company digitally transforming the landscape of alternative investments for alternative asset managers, institutional investors, wealth managers, law firms, and fund administrators. Our platform technology modernizes the archaic infrastructure of private fund investments by delivering a central operating system — catering to every role within the investment process empowering them to connect any fund, any investor, anywhere in the world on a single platform. SUBSCRIBE supports over $6 trillion in private market assets and is the trusted technology partner to thousands of firms that rely on our end-to-end enterprise solution to scale their private market investment programs and manage investment processes across pre-trade, trade, and post-trade fund workflows. For additional information, visit www.subscribeplatform.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About InspereX

InspereX is built on access, aggregation, and analysis. We redefine precision investing across structured products, ETFs, private markets, and new-issue and secondary fixed income. InspereX connects advisors and institutions to differentiated investment opportunities, combining deep market expertise with a modern approach to distribution. Our Aria platform integrates advanced technology, market intelligence, and personalized service to streamline execution and empower advisors to deliver greater value to their clients. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities, distributes to more than 1,500 partners, and has distributed more than $800 billion in new issue securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 180 employees with offices in Delray Beach, Florida; Santa Monica, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, IL; and New York, NY.

