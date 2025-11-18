SUBSCRIBE Unveils Private Markets Research Select List on Altscape® Marketplace

50 South Capital, AB CarVal, ExchangeRight Real Estate, Fidelity Investments, GCM Grosvenor, KKR, Legalist, New Mountain Capital, and Stone Point Credit include asset managers that have formed strategic relationships with the financial technology platform to broaden access to alternative investment strategies delivered with related independent third-party due diligence.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUBSCRIBE, the leading operating system for alternative investments today announced the launch of its Research Select List, a curated list of alternative investment strategies with investment and operational due diligence reviews conducted by independent investment consultants. The strategies are made available on Altscape, the fintech company's fund marketplace for global wealth managers.

"As wealth managers shift portfolio allocations from 60/40 toward the private market enhanced portfolio of 50/30/20 — access to a wider universe of properly reviewed investment options is critical for financial advisors," said Thomas Burke, Head of Investment Products at SUBSCRIBE. "Altscape is meeting this demand and delivering differentiated institutional caliber investment strategies at the same time."

SUBSCRIBE's Research Select List provides those financial advisors that have access, a differentiated suite of investment solutions from leading alternative investment managers including 50 South Capital, AB CarVal, ExchangeRight Real Estate, Fidelity Investments, GCM Grosvenor, KKR, Legalist, New Mountain Capital, and Stone Point Credit. The curated menu includes diverse strategies across asset-based finance, credit secondaries, infrastructure, litigation finance, real estate DSTs, and venture capital upon which investment and operational due diligence has been conducted by institutional investment consultants.

"SUBSCRIBE's technology already offers a streamlined investor onboarding process easing the operational burden for financial advisors and their clients - and now Altscape provides access to our alternative investment solutions driving increased adoption." said Ryan Chapman, President at Grove Lane Partners

SUBSCRIBE currently serves both institutional and wealth management firms. In wealth management specifically the firm serves over 55,000 financial advisors across 800 wealth management firms who can enable SUBSCRIBE Altscape and the Research Select List within their account. Additionally, alternative asset managers that are supported by SUBSCRIBE's operating system for investor onboarding and electronic subscriptions can seamlessly request to list their funds for discovery by select wealth firms on the Altscape Marketplace.

SUBSCRIBE is a fintech company digitally transforming the landscape of alternative investments for fund managers, institutional investors, wealth managers, law firms, and fund administrators. Our platform technology modernizes the archaic infrastructure of private fund investments by delivering a central operating system — catering to every role within the investment process empowering them to connect any fund, any investor, anywhere in the world on a single platform. SUBSCRIBE supports over $6 trillion in private market assets and is the trusted technology partner to thousands of firms that rely on our end-to-end enterprise solution to scale their private market investment programs and manage investment processes across pre-trade, trade, and post-trade fund workflows. For additional information, visit www.subscribeplatform.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

SUBSCRIBE is an independent company and is not affiliated with any of the asset managers listed herein. Listing them does not constitute a recommendation by SUBSCRIBE or endorsement by the asset managers.

