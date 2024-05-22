Subscription Box Shipping Podcast Released by Asendia USA

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA is excited to announce the release of "Do's and Don'ts of shipping Subscription Boxes from the USA to Canada and internationally", the newest two-part episode of its monthly podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA."

In part one (released on May 8th), co-hosts John Walsh and Nick Agnetti spoke with special guest John Haji, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at SubSummit, about the challenges facing the subscription box industry, including costs, customer acquisition and retention, the post-purchase experience, and more. In part two (released today), the trio discuss the growth areas in the physical box space, subscribe and save functions, eliminating the churn rate surrounding the delivery experience, and much more!

Asendia USA's podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA", delivers practical guidance and expert insights from hosts and guests, empowering businesses in the global e-commerce marketplace. Co-hosts John Walsh (Vice President of Sales) and Nick Agnetti (Enterprise Sales Executive), along with occasional guests, offer valuable insights and pivotal information that can help transform your e-commerce business.

