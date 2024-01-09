Subscription shift marks a milestone fiscal year for Intersec

PARIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersec, a global leader in metadata intelligence solutions, has concluded another landmark fiscal year. The company achieved a substantial 38% increase in revenues compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year. This noteworthy performance can be attributed to Intersec's expanded footprint in the mission-critical telecommunications market, serving both public and private organizations, coupled with an accelerated shift to a subscription-based business model.

Key achievements for the fiscal year include:

  • Increased revenues by 38%  
  • Achieved a significant 37% ARR growth
  • Established partnerships with 11 new tier-one mobile carriers and governments
  • Solutions now crunch the metadata of over one billion people and connected devices 24/7
  • Raised employee headcount by only 15%

Yann Chevalier, CEO of Intersec, commented on the company's strategic direction. He stated:
"In response to the mission-critical nature of our solutions and the ongoing needs of those relying on us for their telco core business or the safety and security of communities worldwide, we see strong momentum and significant growth in all geographies. This demonstrates the relevance of our strategy and our model."

With a presence in more than 50 countries, Intersec proudly serves 12 governments, and 68 communication service providers, solidifying its position as a leading provider of metadata intelligence solutions. As Intersec looks ahead, the company remains committed to driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of its global clientele.

Interested parties are invited to explore the annual review for insights into key company achievements and strategic initiatives.

Intersec is a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 80 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate, and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 30% of the population in the European Union. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.com.

