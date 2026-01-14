Subsea Cable Expert Fiona Beck to Spearhead Bermuda's Delegation at Leading Telecommunications Event

The Bermuda Business Development Agency advances jurisdiction's role as leading transatlantic connection hub at PTC '26

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), the island's public-private partnership dedicated to attracting and retaining business in Bermuda, is participating in the Pacific Telecommunications Council's Annual Conference, (PTC'26) January 18-21 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Already on the ground in Hawaii, industry veteran Fiona Beck will represent the jurisdiction to advance Bermuda's position and elevate its presence as a leading hub for transatlantic digital connection. The event convenes global leaders from the telecoms, digital infrastructure and ICT sectors for discussions on connectivity, innovation and global infrastructure.

Beck, Adviser for the BDA, has been a key leader in the development of technology and infrastructure to help Bermuda realise its potential as an Atlantic Digital Port. This mission was advanced, in part, through the establishment of the Submarine Communications Cables Act 2020, which created a clear, investor-friendly regulatory framework for the industry. On January 18, Ms. Beck will be co-leading a PTC Submarine Cable Workshop focusing on "A Global Tour -- Around the World Updates" where she will join other international leaders in exploring how subsea networks link markets, support resilient digital ecosystems and underpin global data flows. Ms. Beck's insights will highlight Bermuda's regulatory approach and its impact on attracting infrastructure investment.

Ms. Beck has applied her decades of expertise to advance global connectivity through Bermuda. As a result of the framework she's established, Google announced two transatlantic cables, Nuvem and Sol, opening the door for future partnerships and connecting the U.S. East Coast to Portugal and Spain respectively.

In addition to advising the BDA, and previously, Google, Fiona serves on the Board of four public companies listed on NASDAQ and the London and Australian Stock Exchanges. She also formerly served as the CEO of Southern Cross Cable Network and President of Sub Optic.

"Bermuda's momentum in subsea cable infrastructure reflects the power of clear regulation, long-term vision and meaningful global collaboration," said Ms. Beck. "Being amongst the world leaders in global connectivity at PTC provides Bermuda a chance to continue that growth by forging connections with the very same stakeholders that direct global subsea networks and explore how our jurisdiction can further embed itself in global network flows."

Bermuda's role in a leading industry event comes on the heels of executives from BDA attending Submarine Networks World in Singapore last September.

To learn more about the BDA's upcoming events and industry initiatives, visit: https://bda.bm/.

About the BDA

The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is an independent public-private partnership dedicated to attracting and retaining business in Bermuda. Through strategic business development and collaboration with key stakeholders, the BDA promotes Bermuda as a premier investment jurisdiction.

