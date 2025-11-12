Subsentio Appoints Jonathan Litwiller as President and Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio, a leading provider of lawful intercept and compliance solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Jonathan Litwiller as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Litwiller succeeds Steve Bock, the company's founder, who recently transitioned Subsentio into an Employee-Owned Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), marking a new chapter in the company's 21-year history.

Jonathan Litwiller

Jonathan Litwiller brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to public service. Prior to joining Subsentio, Litwiller served for eight years as a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service and worked with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City, where he developed a reputation for operational excellence and mission-driven leadership. He later held executive roles in a national non-profit organization, overseeing operations and security with a multi-million dollar budget.

"Jonathan's unique blend of government service, legal expertise, and executive leadership makes him the ideal person to guide Subsentio into its next phase of growth," said Steve Bock, Founder of Subsentio. "His ability to communicate the big picture and drive results aligns perfectly with our mission to support law enforcement and protect public safety."

As President and CEO, Litwiller will oversee all aspects of Subsentio's sales, marketing, and operations. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as the company expands its support for telecom providers navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments around data privacy, lawful intercept, and cybersecurity.

"I'm honored to lead Subsentio at such a transformative moment," said Litwiller. "Our mission—to assist law enforcement in saving lives and seeking justice—is more important than ever. I look forward to working with our talented team to continue delivering trusted, scalable solutions to our clients."

Litwiller holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Grove City College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado School of Law. He also serves on Subsentio's Board of Directors.

With this leadership transition, Subsentio reaffirms its commitment to innovation, integrity, and service. Under Litwiller's guidance, the company is poised to strengthen its position as the leading trusted third party in the telecommunications regulatory industry.

